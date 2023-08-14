 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

63-55: Chart

Fountains of blood

By Kate Preusser
/ new
Seattle Mariners v Kansas City Royals Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Mariners 6, Royals 7

Central air: Julio Rodríguez, .397 WPA

Swamp cooler: Matt Brash, -.521 WPA

Game thread comment of the day:

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...