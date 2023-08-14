Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/14/23: Dominic Canzone, Marco Gonzales, and Wander Franco

In Mariners news...
- This place was absolutely rocking.
As clutch as it gets. pic.twitter.com/GE3du6mQ5O— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 13, 2023
- Veteran Mariners lefty Marco Gonzales is set to have season ending surgery to decompress a nerve in his left forearm that has kept him out since June 3rd. He is now eyeing a return just before Spring Training 2024.
Around the league...
- Atlanta Braves All-Star first baseman Matt Olson blasted his league-leading 43rd home run last night in the team’s 7-6 loss to the New York Mets.
- Surging rookie catcher Patrick Bailey propelled the San Francisco Giants to a 10th inning walk-off win with his two-out homer over the left field wall.
- The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing an investigation of reports that shortstop Wander Franco was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor. He did not travel on the team plane to San Francisco yesterday, and the team has declined to comment further on the matter until the investigation is complete.
- Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly has been placed on the 15-day IL due to right forearm inflammation, with no corresponding move announced yet.
- As Team USA continues to have success in the group stages of the WBSC Women’s World Cup, they look to their younger generation of athletes to help propel the team to the next level.
