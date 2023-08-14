 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/14/23: Dominic Canzone, Marco Gonzales, and Wander Franco

Monday links!

By Becca Weinberg
Baltimore Orioles v Seattle Mariners Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • This place was absolutely rocking.
  • Veteran Mariners lefty Marco Gonzales is set to have season ending surgery to decompress a nerve in his left forearm that has kept him out since June 3rd. He is now eyeing a return just before Spring Training 2024.

Around the league...

