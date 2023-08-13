 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

63-54: Chart

By Connor Donovan
/ new
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners
cursed image
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The triumphs, the epic highs of Mariners baseball: Dominic Canzone, +.456 WPA

The defeats, the epic lows of Mariners baseball: Trent Thornton, -.422 WPA

Game Thread Comment of the Day:

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...