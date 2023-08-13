Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Charts 63-54: Chart By Connor Donovan@kennerdoloman Aug 13, 2023, 4:29pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 63-54: Chart Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email cursed image Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports The triumphs, the epic highs of Mariners baseball: Dominic Canzone, +.456 WPA The defeats, the epic lows of Mariners baseball: Trent Thornton, -.422 WPA Game Thread Comment of the Day: More From Lookout Landing Game #117: Game Thread Three Game #117: Game Thread II Mariners’ Marco Gonzales to have season-ending surgery Mariners Game #117 Preview, 8/13/23: BAL at SEA About Last Night: Félix Hernández and a Perfect Night Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/13/23: Félix Hernández, George Kirby, and Matt Olson Loading comments...
Loading comments...