Mariners Game #117 Preview, 8/13/23: BAL at SEA

After a disappointing loss last night, the Mariners look to get back in the “W” column today against Kyle Bradish and the Orioles. The Mariners offense couldn’t get anything going against Bradish last time they faced him, mustering just two runs on two hits over seven innings while striking out seven times; here’s hoping they’ve made an adjustment since then, as Bradish isn’t exactly known for his strikeout prowess. However, Bradish’s best whiff-getting pitch is his slider, aka Mariners kryptonite, which he’ll go to heavily the instant he gets into a favorable count. It’s crucial the Mariners hitters try to stay on top of Bradish’s four-seamer, which batters have hit hard this year, and not fall victim to the slider.

Lineups:

News:

Marco Gonzales provided an update to the media today that he will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after being diagnosed with anterior interosseous nerve (AIN) syndrome. He will have surgery to decompress the nerve, performed by Dr. Steve Shin, the same doctor who repaired Cal Raleigh’s thumb after last season. He anticipates being ready for the 2023 season.

Today’s game info:

Today’s season finale with the Orioles gets started at 1:10 PT. It will be televised on ROOT Sports NW with Aaron Goldsmith and Mike Blowers on the call, and also broadcast live on 710 AM Seattle Sports, with Rick Rizzs and Dave Sims on the call. That audio will also stream over Mariners.com or MLB At-Bat.

The Mariners won’t have an off-day tomorrow; instead, they’ll travel to Kansas City to open a long, three-city road trip, starting with a lengthy four-game set against the Royals.

Today in Mariners history: