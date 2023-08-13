Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/13/23: Félix Hernández, George Kirby, and Matt Olson

In Mariners news...
- Félix is the foremost expert on Félix Fashion, and he rated all these fits very fairly.
We asked @RealKingFelix to look back at some his fits through the years… he delivered. #HappyFélixWeekend pic.twitter.com/HZ5w69w9Wx— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 12, 2023
- It would be so easy to get lost in the sea of heart-warming, tear-jerking clips from last night’s Hall of Fame ceremony, but I have a tee time in 4 hours, so I’m picking my favorite moment, which was Adrián Beltré walking onto the field, turning Félix into an absolute puddle in the process. I think we all knew in our heart that Beltré would be there, but the fact that Félix clearly wasn’t expecting it made it so special.
Adrián Beltré made a surprise appearance at Félix HernándezMariners Hall of Fame induction ceremony— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 13, 2023
(via @Mariners)pic.twitter.com/ZH0B0r7fe4
- Any of you make a Félix’d joke in the comments, I’m going to come to your house and pour paint thinner on your siding.
on Félix night, 25-year, 149-day old George Kirby is the youngest Mariners pitcher with a scoreless outing of 9 IP at T-Mobile Park since…— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 13, 2023
20-year, 142-day old Félix Hernández on Aug 28, 2006
BECAUSE OF COURSE https://t.co/VnCyvMynbR
- Cal Raleigh has beef with the AL East.
Cal Raleigh Home Runs by Division (Including Postseason) in his Career.— Cam (@Camd3n_10) August 12, 2023
AL EAST: 19
NL East: 3
AL Central: 11
NL Central: 2
AL West: 14
NL West: 1 pic.twitter.com/Jz9UjNhdV3
- Cade Marlowe’s City Connect cleats are HEAT!
Mariners outfielder Cade Marlowe's City Connect-themed Jordan cleats pic.twitter.com/zkBMqAPF09— MLB Life (@MLBLife) August 12, 2023
- Juan Then will return...
Mariners roster move: RHP Juan Then cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) August 12, 2023
Around the league...
- The Miguel Cabrera farewell tour continues with a very unique gift courtesy of the Boston Red Sox.
One of the greatest hitters the game has ever seen. Congrats on an incredible career, Miggy! pic.twitter.com/h7OgQ6bvcI— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 12, 2023
- Matt Olson refuses to let a pitcher hit more homeruns than him.
42 HOME RUNS FOR MATT OLSON pic.twitter.com/nXL6bYVRTa— Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) August 12, 2023
- The Braves traded for Nicky Lopez at the deadline and got Shohei Ohtani.
4 hits, 5 RBI and pitched a scoreless 9th…@nick3lopez LITERALLY did it all today pic.twitter.com/1SGaPpOH6O— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 12, 2023
- I don’t want to come in here and dump on the A’s every week. I don’t think it’s fair that this team has been so comprehensively setup to fail. But you can’t let stuff like this happen, because then I have to dump on you for it, and I just got through talking about how much I don’t want to do that. I feel like the parent that’s always telling their kids, “I don’t like being the bad guy!” and the A’s are standing there looking at me thinking, “you keep saying you don’t want to be the bad guy but you sure do it an awful lot.” But it’s YOUR fault A’s! You’re doing this to me and I don’t like it! Stop it!
Noooooooo way ♂️— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 12, 2023
(via @Nationals)pic.twitter.com/VHWOtRb0LG
- We finally found the source of the “Cardinals Devil Magic!” It’s actually just “Mike Magic.” Mikgic, if you will. You won’t, obviously, that sounds incredibly stupid, but that’s what it is.
more than 60 players named "mike" have played for the st. louis cardinals franchise. no other franchise has had more than 50 mikes.— Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) August 13, 2023
Nick’s pick...
- One cannot simply continue a rally while pondering the most complex questions of our time. Where did you come from? Where did you go? We may never know.
no way 'Cotton Eye Joe' comes on mid-point pic.twitter.com/iCYf3hwnPG— Ryan (@Some1NamedRyan) August 12, 2023
Loading comments...