Mariners Game #116 Preview: 8/12/23: BAL at SEA

Hear ye, hear ye. During the evening hence, his royal majesty, Felix Hernandez, will be honored at T-Mobile park. His highness shall be inducted into the Hall of Fame of our local club, the Seattle Mariners. Following the royal induction, a baseball tourney shall be played in honor his grace, the king. All who are unable to attend the royal celebration in person are obliged to either watch or listen on their usual preferred broadcast.

Lineups:

Our esteemed Mariners shall send Sir George Kirby out as the starting pitcher in this evening’s affair. In his sophomore season, Kirby has distinguished himself in the already esteemed starting rotation. He will hope to give a performance tonight that could be deemed worthy of his majesty.

Meanwhile, the visiting Orioles shall use Cole Irvin as their starter, a man who’s past conduct has made him infamous among Seattle fans. During the 2023 campaign, he has not endeared himself to Baltimore fans either, earning a 5.44 ERA and a 4.31 FIP.

For offense, the Mariners are still without their post captain, J.P. Crawford, and his duties as shortstop shall be performed by Dylan Moore. However, this state of affairs did not seem to bother the Mariners last night, as they defeated Baltimore on the field of honor to a score of 9-2.

Tonight’s game information:

The celebration for his majesty shall begin promptly at 6:00pm PT, with the game scheduled to begin at 6:40pm PT. If you are intent on attending in person, it is advised to arrive as early as possible to be present for the royal induction.

Should one wish to view the festivities remotely, they will be broadcast on ROOT Sports. The game will be broadcast on both ROOT Sports and FS1. Should one wish to merely listen to tonight’s affair, they would be able to do so via Seattle Sports 710am, streaming on mariners.com and the MLB At-Bat app.

Today in Mariners History

1986 - The Mariners turn the fifth triple play in their history. Carney Lansford lined to 3B Domingo Ramos who threw to 2B Harold Reynolds to force Gary Pettis. Reynolds relayed to 1B Ken Phelps to put out Dave Kingman (5-4-3).

· 1999 - Alex Rodriguez blasts his 100th career home run making him the fourth youngest player ever to reach that goal.

· 2009 - Ken Griffey Jr. knocks in the game winning run as the Mariners record their first ever 1-0 win in extra innings… was Griffey’s 9th career walk-off hit while the game marked the first time in Mariners history to remain scoreless through 14 innings.

· 2015 - Hisashi Iwakuma threw the 5th no-hitter in Mariners history in a 3-0 win over Baltimore…Iwakuma becomes the 2nd Japanese-born pitcher to throw an MLB no-hitter (Hideo Nomo, 2x)…first no-hitter in the American League since Felix Hernandez’ perfect game in 2012…the Mariners had thrown the last 3 no-hitters in the AL…Iwakuma’s no-hitter was also his first career complete game.

· 2017 - The Mariners retired the jersey number 11 in honor of Edgar Martinez. He became the second Mariners player to receive this honor in the history of the franchise.