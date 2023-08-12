 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/12/23: King Félix, Fernando Valenzuela, and José Bautista

Félix isn’t the only pitching sensation who was honored this weekend.

Good morning everyone and welcome to the weekend! Here’s what’s happening in baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • In her latest blog post, Isabelle Minasian discussed the legacy of King Félix and the dark years he took us through.

Around the league...

  • Kevin Brown returned to the Orioles’ booth yesterday, but prior to that he posted a lengthy statement that attempted to assuage the feelings of people who are angry at O’s ownership. The statement sure reads like something the PR team drafted for him, but I guess we’ll never know.
  • The Rome Braves, the High-A affiliate of Atlanta, announced that they will be changing their team name for the 2024 season.
  • In a recent interview with Pop Verse, Shohei Ohtani discussed his favorite manga and anime.
  • That’s...almost unbelievable.

