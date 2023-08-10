 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/10/23: Matt Festa, Michael Lorenzen, and Josh Jung

Yet another Mariners off-day.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
MLB: Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Wait, what? What do you mean there’s no Mariners baseball today? What am I supposed to do with my day? Well, at least we’ve got these links to sift through.

In Mariners news...

  • In his postgame comments following their loss to the Mariners last night, Juan Soto accused his team of giving up.
  • Logan Gilbert’s new splitter has been quite the effective weapon.
  • In case you haven’t realized it from watching all of his amazing plays out there, I think it’s safe to say that Julio is officially on Gold Glove watch.

Around the league...

  • In just his second-ever start with the Phillies, right-hander Michael Lorenzen tossed a 124-pitch no-hitter against the Nationals. This is the first time the Nats have been no-hit since they relocated and rebranded in 2005, and the first time the franchise has been no-hit since the Montreal Expos were victims of David Cone’s perfect game in 1999.
  • With his performance, Lorenzen has placed his high school alma mater into rarefied air.
  • Will Leitch ranked every team in the playoff hunt by how badly they need to make the postseason this year.
  • Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs wonders where the Rangers will turn now that Josh Jung is out with an injury.
  • Let’s check in on the Angels.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...