Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/10/23: Matt Festa, Michael Lorenzen, and Josh Jung

Wait, what? What do you mean there’s no Mariners baseball today? What am I supposed to do with my day? Well, at least we’ve got these links to sift through.
In Mariners news...
- In his postgame comments following their loss to the Mariners last night, Juan Soto accused his team of giving up.
- Logan Gilbert’s new splitter has been quite the effective weapon.
Logan Gilbert has thrown his splitter less than 15% of the time this year. It's his 4th-most used offering behind his FB, slider and curve in that order.— Brandon Gustafson (@TheBGustafson) August 9, 2023
Despite it being his 4th most-used offering, Gilbert has gotten more sitrikeouts with his splitter (47) than any other pitch.
- In case you haven’t realized it from watching all of his amazing plays out there, I think it’s safe to say that Julio is officially on Gold Glove watch.
Per Statcast, Julio Rodriguez is tied for second in MLB in OAA (outs above average) defensively at 12 (99th percentile), and LEADS all MLB defenders in runs prevented with 11.— Brandon Gustafson (@TheBGustafson) August 9, 2023
Also 80th percentile OF jump and 93rd percentile arm strength.
Dude is having a Gold Glove season.
- Harry Ford received the Minor League Player of the Week spotlight treatment.
- Over at Baseball Prospectus, John Trupin and Carlos Marcano discussed Emerson Hancock’s journey to the big leagues and what we can expect from him this season. ($)
- Farewell to our friend Matt Festa.
Mariners roster move: RHP Matt Festa cleared waivers and has become a free agent.— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) August 9, 2023
Around the league...
- In just his second-ever start with the Phillies, right-hander Michael Lorenzen tossed a 124-pitch no-hitter against the Nationals. This is the first time the Nats have been no-hit since they relocated and rebranded in 2005, and the first time the franchise has been no-hit since the Montreal Expos were victims of David Cone’s perfect game in 1999.
- With his performance, Lorenzen has placed his high school alma mater into rarefied air.
Credit to @StrangedeBill1:— High Heat Stats (@HighHeatStats) August 10, 2023
4 pitchers, and 4 pitchers only, have played in the majors after attending Fullerton Union High School in Fullerton CA, and now all 4 have thrown an MLB no-hitter. This is a simply incredible baseball fact—most amazing ever. pic.twitter.com/96VdAjCvj4
- Will Leitch ranked every team in the playoff hunt by how badly they need to make the postseason this year.
- Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs wonders where the Rangers will turn now that Josh Jung is out with an injury.
- Let’s check in on the Angels.
Perry was Going Through It last night.— Beyond The Halo (@BeyondTheHalo) August 9, 2023
(via @Sh_o_o_sy0Z2z5a) pic.twitter.com/OeyFaQggY1
