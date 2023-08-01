 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Game #107 Preview, 8/1/23: BOS at SEA

If only the Mariners could acquire a player named Agosto

By Kate Preusser
/ new
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

July is over, and in just [checks watch] one hour and ten minutes, the trade deadline—which I just mistyped as “dreadline”—will be over as well. [UPDATE: the trade deadline is now completed. Look for an article dropping soon analyzing the Mariners’ moves—or lack thereof.] Agosto is upon us, and so are the Red Sox and their fans, for another game.

Lineups:

The two new guys find their way into the lineup immediately, as the Mariners get a chance to stack some lefties for once against a righty starter. Teoscar Hernández gets a day off, something that’s much appreciated as, per Servais, he’s “running on fumes.”

Game info:

Tonight’s game starts at 6:40 PT. It will be televised on ROOT Sports NW with Dave Sims on the call, and the audio call will be on 710 AM Seattle Sports or streamed via Mariners.com or At-Bat with Rick Rizzs on the call.

Today in Mariners history:

  • 2000: Mike Cameron walks it off against the Red Sox in the 19th inning:
  • 2001: Bret Boone drives in a run to become the first player of the season to reach the 100 RBI mark.
  • 2013: In the Most Mariners Game Ever until the next Most Mariners Game Ever, the Mariners blow a six-run lead in a game started by Félix Hernández, giving up six runs in the bottom of the 9th to lose 8-7 to the Red Sox at Fenway Park.
  • 2015: Ketel Marte records his first Major League hit, a single, as the Mariners lose 3-2 to the Twins. It is the first time a preschooler records a hit in MLB.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...