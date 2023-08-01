Mariners Game #107 Preview, 8/1/23: BOS at SEA

July is over, and in just [checks watch] one hour and ten minutes, the trade deadline—which I just mistyped as “dreadline”—will be over as well. [UPDATE: the trade deadline is now completed. Look for an article dropping soon analyzing the Mariners’ moves—or lack thereof.] Agosto is upon us, and so are the Red Sox and their fans, for another game.

Lineups:

The two new guys find their way into the lineup immediately, as the Mariners get a chance to stack some lefties for once against a righty starter. Teoscar Hernández gets a day off, something that’s much appreciated as, per Servais, he’s “running on fumes.”

Game info:

Tonight’s game starts at 6:40 PT. It will be televised on ROOT Sports NW with Dave Sims on the call, and the audio call will be on 710 AM Seattle Sports or streamed via Mariners.com or At-Bat with Rick Rizzs on the call.

Today in Mariners history:

2000: Mike Cameron walks it off against the Red Sox in the 19th inning: