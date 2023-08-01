Down To The Wire - Who Is The Headliner Of The Arizona Deal? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Kate Preusser, John Trupin and Evan James are back to basics for Meet at the Mitt episode 38 on Tuesday August 1st. The trade deadline is today at 6PM EST and Jerry has been hard at work. The Mariners swung two trades, exporting Paul Sewald and AJ Pollock from the org (to the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants respectively) for a trio of prospects. Who is the headliner of the deal? Where are these new players going to play? Who’s out a roster spot? Is there another move yet to come? Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!

Editor’s Note: In the interest of getting this up quickly (before the deadline in 4 hours) this is minimally edited, though it is mixed and processed.