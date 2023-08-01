Mariners trade RHP Logan............. Rinehart to Orioles for RHP Eduard Bazardo

The Seattle Mariners have reportedly traded RHP Logan Rinehart to the Baltimore Orioles for RHP Eduard Bazardo, per Robert Murray of FanSided.

The move comes on the heels of Bazardo being designated for assignment on Sunday, with the M’s jumping the waiver claim line by flipping Rinehart. Bazardo is a reliever from Maracay, Venezuela with 21.2 innings pitched with a 3.74/5.26/4.69 ERA/FIP/DRA at the big league level split across three seasons between the Orioles and the Boston Red Sox. The 27-year-old has been excellent at the Triple-A level for several years but has not consistently missed bats in the bigs. His fastball has ticked up consistently over several seasons, now sitting 94-96 with a four-seamer, though his profile is headlined by a low-80s power curve/slider that is easily the life of the party.

His profile rounds out with a split-change for show, but Bazardo is almost 50-50 on heaters and breaking balls. Retaining minor league options, Bazardo seems likeliest to head to Triple-A Tacoma. Signed for just $8,000 in 2014 by Boston, the stocky 6’1 righty has already defied the odds, and it seems likely Seattle will encourage him to lean on his breaking ball even more heavily.

Rinehart is on the move the other way, a power reliever in the low minors whose professional journey was waylaid by Tommy John surgery, effectively scuppering his 2021 after already losing 2020 to COVID. The 2019 16th-rounder can gas it up to the mid-90s still, with a decent slider, and has been one of the most effective relievers in the low minors for the M’s, albeit as a 25-year-old at the High-A level.