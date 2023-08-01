Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/1/23: MLB Trade Deadline, Paul Sewald, & AJ Pollock

Hello and welcome to MLB Trade Deadline Tuesday. All trades must be completed by 6 PM ET, so 3 PM locally. Strong possibility for more shenanigans across the league right up until then and possibly another move by the Mariners. Let’s get you all caught up.

In Mariners news:

Paul Sewald, you are a real one. Thank you and best of luck, friend.

The full deal, as @Ken_Rosenthal said, is Paul Sewald to the Diamondbacks, with big leaguers Josh Rojas and Dominic Canzone as well as minor league middle infielder Ryan Bliss heading back to the Mariners. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2023

We’ll have more analyis on the return from Arizona soon, but in the meantime here’s our quick write-up. Oh, and also AJ Pollock got traded back to San Francisco for a PTBNL. Bye Fish Man.

We’ve traded OF AJ Pollock, INF/OF Mark Mathias and cash considerations to the @SFGiants in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.



https://t.co/Ug1KX6MZuI pic.twitter.com/7R3IXP4qXU — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 31, 2023

Around baseball:

We got trades galore:

Full trade, per ESPN sources:



Rangers receive: LHP Jordan Montgomery and RHR Chris Stratton



Cardinals receive: IF Thomas Saggese, RHP Tekoah Roby and LHP John King



The deal is done. The Rangers get another starter and another reliever. They are all in. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2023

The Rays have obtained starter Aaron Civale from the Guardians for 1b prospect Kyle Manzardo @TBTimes_Rays 1st — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2023

Brewers are acquiring outfielder Mark Canha in a trade with the Mets, league source tells @TheAthletic. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) July 31, 2023

SOURCE: I'm hearing the Cubs are sending prospects DJ Herz and and Kevin Made for Jeimer Candelario. https://t.co/QicnRiY88i — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) July 31, 2023

Smol Moll!

The Cincinnati Reds are acquiring left-handed reliever Sam Moll from the Oakland A's for right-hander Joe Boyle, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2023

Erasmo(?!)

#Rays have added a veteran pitcher …



Calling up RH Erasmo Ramirez.

Faucher optioned. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 30, 2023

Injuries around the league:

Nate Eovaldi to IL, Grant Anderson has been activated — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) July 30, 2023

DeSclafani to the IL. Beck back. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) July 30, 2023

The #Reds today recalled from Triple-A Louisville OF Stuart Fairchild and placed on the 10-day injured list, retro to Saturday, 2B Jonathan India (left foot plantar fasciitis). pic.twitter.com/c3SrbEUbjV — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 30, 2023

Taylor Ward is pretty much done for the season after getting drilled in the face by Alex Manoah:

Taylor Ward will miss basically the rest of the regular season. He's going on the 60-day IL. He could be back for the playoffs in theory, but this is clearly a significant injury. Tough news for him. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) July 31, 2023

The Angels clubbie who allegedly made really good sticky stuff for pitchers says “hey, you are defaming me.”

This just in, people still like baseball in the middle of summer:

Last week produced the highest average attendance that @MLB has seen in more than a decade.



In addition, the current year-over-year growth in average attendance is the best since the game expanded to 30 Clubs a quarter-century ago. pic.twitter.com/reQUHWnaYG — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 31, 2023

Eric’s pick:

RIP Paul Reubens, an absolute legend. Doing this dance in your honor next time I’m on the dance floor and/or doing karaoke:

So sad about Paul Ruben’s death He was a big part of my childhood. Especially his movie, “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure”.



This is my favorite scene, Pee Wee wins over tough bikers with dance



Rest well, Paul ❤️#PaulRubens #PeeWee #PeeWeeHerman #sad pic.twitter.com/TocStZTc9k — Renae De Liz (@RenaeDeLiz) July 31, 2023

If you haven’t seen this yet, turn up your sound: