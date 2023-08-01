 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/1/23: MLB Trade Deadline, Paul Sewald, & AJ Pollock

It’s the final countdown doo doo da doo dooooo

By sanford_and_son
/ new
Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners
memoriesssss
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Hello and welcome to MLB Trade Deadline Tuesday. All trades must be completed by 6 PM ET, so 3 PM locally. Strong possibility for more shenanigans across the league right up until then and possibly another move by the Mariners. Let’s get you all caught up.

In Mariners news:

  • Paul Sewald, you are a real one. Thank you and best of luck, friend.

Around baseball:

  • We got trades galore:
  • Smol Moll!
  • Erasmo(?!)
  • Injuries around the league:
  • Taylor Ward is pretty much done for the season after getting drilled in the face by Alex Manoah:

Eric’s pick:

  • RIP Paul Reubens, an absolute legend. Doing this dance in your honor next time I’m on the dance floor and/or doing karaoke:
  • If you haven’t seen this yet, turn up your sound:

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...