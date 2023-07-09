Mariners Game #89 Preview, 7/9/23: SEA at HOU

Four-game series against Houston don’t feel so long when you win the first two. The Mariners are guaranteed to get out of the house of horrors known as Minute Maid Park with at least a series split, but can gun for a series win today, which in my professional opinion as a baseball analyst, I think they should do.

Lineups:

Please come back, nice Mariners media lineup graphics, I don’t know what we did to displease you but I miss you.

Today’s game information:

Today’s game starts at 11:10 PT and will be televised on ROOT Sports with Angie Mentink and Aaron Goldsmith on the call. If you’re out and about on this lovely day, you can stream the game audio on Mariners.com or listen via radio at 710 AM Seattle Sports with Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. on the call.

After today’s game, the Mariners are on a break with All-Star Week here at last. On Monday you can watch Julio participate in the Home Run Derby, and on Tuesday you can watch Julio, George Kirby, and Luis Castillo take part in the All-Star Game. After that everybody gets a break, and then the Mariners start up another homestand this Friday against the Tigers, followed by the Twins.

Today also begins the MLB Draft. We’ll have draft writeups here for you ASAP after the Mariners make their picks, but you can read up on what we’ve done so far under the MLB Draft tab on the site if you’re in need of some last-minute cramming.

Today in Mariners history: