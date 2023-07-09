Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/9/23: Jonatan Clase, Elly De La Cruz, and Félix Hernández

In Mariners news...
- Mariners prospects Harry Ford and Jonatan Clase provided primarily defensive impact in yesterday’s Future’s Game, the highlight being this catch by Clase in center to prevent what could’ve been a big inning.
What a grab from @Mariners No. 11 prospect Jonatan Clase in the #FuturesGame pic.twitter.com/ZDaJPdhwHx— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 8, 2023
- Somewhere in the world, Johan Santana felt an enormous burden lifted off his shoulders.
Félix will always be King in this ballpark. #CelebSoftball— MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2023
(MLB x @coronausa) pic.twitter.com/OJXHcXUenm
- The stream of Astros coming out of the dugout to watch this is so wholesome. Julio is going to put on another show on Monday and we’re all going to be so lucky to watch it.
Oh, that sound…A bit of Julio Rodriguez’s 1st round of Home Run Derby practice. Just about everything went out. pic.twitter.com/44533HUNug— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) July 8, 2023
Around the League...
- I was already super hyped for the new Mission Impossible, but for some reason seeing Elly De La Cruz in a commercial has got me even more hyped.
On the Mission: Impossible grind. Run don’t walk to see #MissionImpossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in theatres Wednesday. https://t.co/Qowms0U3Pv pic.twitter.com/ROHp3GXkWn— Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) July 7, 2023
- But it might have something to do with stuff like this. Also, I have to give a shoutout to Jake Fraley who is just trying to put together a decent at-bat while Elly is just out there being a one-man baseball apocalypse. Imagine having the best view on the planet to watch this man obliterate any and all confidence a pitcher might have had day in day out. I’m so jealous.
Here it all is in one video.— Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) July 8, 2023
Elly De La Cruz drives in the go-ahead run. Then steals 2nd 3rd and home on 2 pitches.
WHAT?!
pic.twitter.com/bM8VanUmoJ
- Ohtani’s final line was 3-4, HR, 3B, 3 RBIs. The Angels lost 10-5.
Tonight marks the sixth time this season Shohei Ohtani of the @Angels has finished one hit shy of the cycle.— OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) July 9, 2023
That's tied for the most such games before the All-Star break in MLB history, along with Hall of Famers Duke Snider (1954), Willie Stargell (1975) and Rod Carew (1977). pic.twitter.com/8scdc9KMiT
- The Tigers pitching staff saw the offense taking a bunch of heat for giving Alek Manoah a good comeback start and said, “don’t worry fellas, we’ll make everybody forget about that.” Teamwork makes the dream work.
HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/zi3XhLa86P— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 8, 2023
- Simp behavior.
Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer is wearing custom cleats in the #FuturesGame that have actual dirt from Fenway Park in the Nike swoosh— MLB Life (@MLBLife) July 9, 2023
(via @stadiumck) pic.twitter.com/qAoCcQp7Ka
- Here are some last minute subtractions from the 2023 draft pool.
These players have withdrawn from the 2023 MLB Draft:— Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) July 8, 2023
Gavin Casas, 1B, South Carolina
Roman Martin, SS, HS (CA)
Kade Anderson, LHP, HS (LA)
Aidan Keenan, RHP, HS (CA)
Nolan Stevens, 1B, HS (CA)
Nick’s pick...
- Finally some topics I can really sink my teeth into. I have so many opinions on twilight golf (not being able to get a full round in stinks but a golf course sunset is top tier) and I’m from Bainbridge Island so I know way more about the origin of pickleball than any normal human being should. Also, a segmented food bowl should help Molly eat slower.
my dad goes to a bar with his friends every friday and he makes a list of discussion topics pt 23 pic.twitter.com/4iinOjtV86— kenzi (@kenzianidiot) July 7, 2023
