Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/9/23: Jonatan Clase, Elly De La Cruz, and Félix Hernández

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links

By Nick Tucker
SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Mariners prospects Harry Ford and Jonatan Clase provided primarily defensive impact in yesterday’s Future’s Game, the highlight being this catch by Clase in center to prevent what could’ve been a big inning.
  • Somewhere in the world, Johan Santana felt an enormous burden lifted off his shoulders.
  • The stream of Astros coming out of the dugout to watch this is so wholesome. Julio is going to put on another show on Monday and we’re all going to be so lucky to watch it.

Around the League...

  • I was already super hyped for the new Mission Impossible, but for some reason seeing Elly De La Cruz in a commercial has got me even more hyped.
  • But it might have something to do with stuff like this. Also, I have to give a shoutout to Jake Fraley who is just trying to put together a decent at-bat while Elly is just out there being a one-man baseball apocalypse. Imagine having the best view on the planet to watch this man obliterate any and all confidence a pitcher might have had day in day out. I’m so jealous.
  • Ohtani’s final line was 3-4, HR, 3B, 3 RBIs. The Angels lost 10-5.
  • The Tigers pitching staff saw the offense taking a bunch of heat for giving Alek Manoah a good comeback start and said, “don’t worry fellas, we’ll make everybody forget about that.” Teamwork makes the dream work.
  • Simp behavior.
  • Here are some last minute subtractions from the 2023 draft pool.

Nick’s pick...

  • Finally some topics I can really sink my teeth into. I have so many opinions on twilight golf (not being able to get a full round in stinks but a golf course sunset is top tier) and I’m from Bainbridge Island so I know way more about the origin of pickleball than any normal human being should. Also, a segmented food bowl should help Molly eat slower.

