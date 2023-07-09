2023 Draft Chat with Max Ellingsen - Will The Mariners Add Impact Talent? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Zach Mason, Anders Jorstad and Evan James are here for the Meet at the Mitt episode 31 on July 8th. Coming off a fresh 10-1 beating of the rival Houston Astros, things are looking up in the Pacific Northwest. This week we are joined by staff minor league writer/expert Max Ellingsen to talk about all things 2023 draft. The Mariners have three picks in the top 30 and a chance to add impact talent to the roster. Who are the names to be looking out for? Who are the sleepers? Is the talent in college or prep? Bats or Arms? Will the Mariners surprise everyone? We’ve got you’ve covered. A Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!

