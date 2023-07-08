Mariners Moose Tracks 7/8/23: MLB All-Star Game, Esteury Ruiz, and Andrew Painter

Hello everyone and happy All-Star Weekend! The Mariners have got two more games before the All-Star Game, but the festivities have already begun. Let’s dig into all of that and more.
In Mariners news...
- The Stranger wrote about the human cost of hosting an event like the All-Star Game in a city like Seattle.
- Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times wonders if the Mariners and their fans are ready to be the main character for All-Star week.
- José Rodríguez sticks around in the organization.
Minor roster move: RHP José Rodríguez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 7, 2023
- Get ready to catch these young studs in the Futures Game today!
.@harry_ford and @ClaseJonatan reporting live from Seattle!— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) July 8, 2023
This #FuturesGame is going to be fun pic.twitter.com/9FHjrzBXV6
- Are the Mariners back? Colin O’Keefe says that this time, it feels real.
Around the league...
- Adam Jude at The Seattle Times recapped the first-ever HBCU Swingman Classic.
- For all of you MLB Draft heads out there, we got a feast in terms of mock drafts yesterday. Here are the links to the latest from Baseball America ($), ESPN ($), The Athletic ($), CBS Sports, FOX Sports, and Future Stars Series.
- Just as quickly as the slider rose in popularity, hitters have caught on. Eno Sarris at The Athletic discusses how the hitters have adjusted to pitchers’ greatest weapon. ($)
- Matthew Roberson at GQ wrote a piece in appreciation of the Baseball Nap. Have you partaken yet this summer?
- A’s stud outfielder Esteury Ruiz has hit the injured list with a shoulder issue.
- Congratulations Kewan!
Congratulations to @braziel_kewan of @Alcorn_bsb on winning the @TMobile Impact Award during the #HBCUSwingmanClassic ‼️— MLBDevelops (@MLBDevelops) July 8, 2023
The award celebrates a player’s commitment to being a leader on & off the field and in their communities. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/axZLGYXbke
- The Cubs 3-0 victory over the Yankees yesterday was somehow the first-ever win for the Cubbies in the Bronx.
- Despite the recent rule change, pickoffs are still very much in style, writes Leo Morgenstern at Fangraphs.
- Phillies top pitching prospect Andrew Painter, who decided not to undergo Tommy John surgery this spring to address a UCL injury, suffered another setback in his rehab and will undergo testing.
Anders’ picks...
- Check out this tune from a Seattle native and friend of the site!
NEW SINGLE! "Contigo", available now on Bandcamp and all streaming platforms. https://t.co/Z6csWA04vO pic.twitter.com/Md8Z1oTHdd— Tomo Nakayama (@tomonakayama) July 7, 2023
