Mariners Moose Tracks 7/8/23: MLB All-Star Game, Esteury Ruiz, and Andrew Painter

All-Star festivities are underway!

By Anders Jorstad
Hello everyone and happy All-Star Weekend! The Mariners have got two more games before the All-Star Game, but the festivities have already begun. Let’s dig into all of that and more.

In Mariners news...

  • The Stranger wrote about the human cost of hosting an event like the All-Star Game in a city like Seattle.
  • Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times wonders if the Mariners and their fans are ready to be the main character for All-Star week.
  • José Rodríguez sticks around in the organization.
  • Get ready to catch these young studs in the Futures Game today!
  • Are the Mariners back? Colin O’Keefe says that this time, it feels real.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • Check out this tune from a Seattle native and friend of the site!

