2023 Futures Game Preview: Rosters, How to Watch, and More

Today is the All-Star Game for prospect nerds: the 2023 Futures Game, presented by Sirius XM. Not only will this year’s game be hosted at Seattle’s home ballpark, T-Mobile Park, but it will also feature two Mariners players representing the American League: top Mariners prospect C Harry Ford and dynamic pop-up prospect OF Jonatan Clase. Ford will make the short jaunt down from High-A Everett, while Clase will head over from Double-A Arkansas, where he’s currently one of the youngest players in the Texas League, having earned a promotion after a scorching-hot start to his season with Everett.

Coaching staffs:

A host of Mariners alumni will be involved in coaching the Futures Game, headlined by managers Harold Reynolds (American League) and Raúl Ibañez (National League). Reynolds’ American League squad of coaches also includes Mariners legends like Jay Buhner (First Base Coach), Mike Cameron (Third Base Coach), Alvin Davis (Hitting Coach), Jamie Moyer (Pitching Coach), Dave Valle (Bench Coach), and Rick Griffin (Athletic Trainer), while current Mariners coaches Max Weiner (Bullpen Coach) and Michael Feliciano (Athletic Trainer) will round out the squad.

For Ibañez, he’ll have his own slate of Mariners alums as coaches, including Adrián Beltré (Bench Coach), Félix Hernández (Pitching Coach), Joel Pineiro (Bullpen Coach), Jeremy Reed (Hitting Coach), Dan Wilson (Third Base Coach), and Randy Winn (First Base Coach). Beltré and Félix in the same dugout? Sign me up.

Rosters:

American League:

Pitchers: Clayton Beeter (NYY), Jonathan Cannon (CWS), Joey Cantillo (CLE), Shane Drohan (BOS), David Festa (MIN), Will Klein (KCR), Sem Robberse (TOR), Owen White (TEX), Yosver Zulueta (TOR)

Catchers: Harry Ford (SEA), Edgar Quero (LAA), Tyler Soderstrom (OAK)

Infielders: Junior Caminero (TBR), Jackson Holliday (BAL), Colt Keith (DET), Justyn-Henry Malloy (DET), Kyle Manzardo (TBR), Marcelo Mayer (BOS), Kyren Paris (LAA), Nick Yorke (BOS)

Outfielders: Lawrence Butler (OAK), Jonatan Clase (SEA), Drew Gilbert (HOU), Spencer Jones (NYY), Heston Kjerstad, (BAL)

The Rangers won’t send their top prospect Evan Carter, who’s been out all of June with an injured wrist, but will instead send #2 prospect Owen White, who was promoted to Triple-A in mid-June and might be inching closer to his major-league debut, so he’s one to watch. The Astros will send one prospect, their dynamic 2022 first-rounder Drew Gilbert, who lost most of his draft year to a dislocated wrist. The Angels will send Edgar Quero, one of the best catching prospects in the game, along with Kyren Paris, a toolsy infielder with strikeout issues. The A’s send their best prospect in big-boy masher Tyler Soderstrom, as well as outfielder Lawrence Butler, another player who lost time to an injury in 2022. Other players to watch on this squad include Jackson Holliday, the first overall pick in last year’s draft, and Marcelo Mayer, a talented shortstop in Boston’s organization.

National League:

Pitchers: Mick Abel (PHI), Tink Hence (STL), J.P. Massey, J.P. (PIT), Jacob Misiorowski (MIL), Patrick Monteverde (MIA), Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL), Mike Vasil (NYM), Carson Whisenhunt (SF)

Catchers: Jefferson Quero (MIL), Dalton Rushing (LAD)

Infielders: Ryan Bliss (AZ), Brady House (WSH), Jordan Lawlar (AZ), Noelvi Marte (CIN), Jackson Merrill (SD), B.J. Murray Jr., (CHC), Nasim Nunez (MIA), Rodriguez, Endy (PIT)

Outfielders: Jackson Chourio (MIL), Justin Crawford, Justin (PHI), Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC), Yanquiel Fernandez (COL), Victor Scott II (STL), James Wood (WSH)

Portland-area-born Mick Abel should have a big crowd of fans in house. Former Mariners prospect Noelvi Marte appears in the Futures Game after being promoted recently to Triple-A. Pete Crow-Armstrong is exciting to watch defensively. Victor Scott II is battling Jonatan Clase to steal the most bases in MiLB this year. James Wood is a 6’6” freak athlete who creates awesome power with his long levers.

Game information/How to watch:

The Futures Game is tonight, July 8, 2023, at 4 PT, and you can stream it on Peacock or via radio on Sirius XM. MLB Network will co-produce the telecast with Seattle’s own Dave Sims doing the play-by-play, with Yonder Alonso and MLB.com’s prospect expert Jonathan Mayo as analysts. The game can be heard by SiriusXM subscribers on SiriusXM radios (channel 89), on the SXM App and online at SiriusXM.com/mlb.

If you’re in the area, tickets are still available and reasonably priced—I’ll be there and would love to say hi. Gates are at 2 PM PT. Because of visa issues with the Dominican Republic, Clase can’t have his family there, so if you’re there, please give him an extra-loud cheer. Remember, it’s only a seven-inning game, so don’t be late!