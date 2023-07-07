 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/7/23: Félix Hernández, Bryce Miller, and Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen’s return to Queens was short-lived.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Hello everyone and happy Friday! Let’s get the good vibes started with some links.

In Mariners news...

  • Could the Mariners have a verbal deal in place with one or more of these guys? Several of them are mocked within the M’s range.
  • In case you missed this during yesterday’s game...I have to wonder if the M’s are going to retaliate for this.
  • A reminder that this is happening today! Go get your tickets!
  • Félix Hernández spoke to Larry Stone at The Seattle Times in which he says there are no hard feelings between him and the organization for how the 2019 season ended.
  • Ben Clemens at Fangraphs analyzes Bryce Miller and wonders if a starting pitcher really can succeed with just a fastball.

Around the league...

  • Eric Longenhagen at Fangraphs dropped his first mock draft of the year with a few days to go until the Pirates are on the clock.
  • A former Mariners reliever has found a new home.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...