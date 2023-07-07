Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/7/23: Félix Hernández, Bryce Miller, and Chris Flexen

Hello everyone and happy Friday! Let’s get the good vibes started with some links.
In Mariners news...
- Could the Mariners have a verbal deal in place with one or more of these guys? Several of them are mocked within the M’s range.
Seven players will attend the MLB Draft in Seattle— Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) July 6, 2023
Grand Canyon SS Jacob Wilson
Oregon HS RHP Noble Meyer
TCU 3B Brayden Taylor
Florida HS RHP Charlee Soto
Oklahoma State RHP Juaron Watts-Brown
Mississippi State OF Colton Ledbetter
Missouri HS SS Nazzan Zanetello
- In case you missed this during yesterday’s game...I have to wonder if the M’s are going to retaliate for this.
What is Chas McCormick doing here??? pic.twitter.com/TBVD0YNkH5— Mariner Muse (@MarinerMuse) July 7, 2023
- A reminder that this is happening today! Go get your tickets!
Tomorrow’s the big day!— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 6, 2023
Ken Griffey Jr. invites the brightest athletes to compete in the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by @TMobile on his home turf, followed by a postgame fireworks show. Tickets are still available for just $10 https://t.co/lfINEucLkF pic.twitter.com/tymhzktQOb
- Félix Hernández spoke to Larry Stone at The Seattle Times in which he says there are no hard feelings between him and the organization for how the 2019 season ended.
- Ben Clemens at Fangraphs analyzes Bryce Miller and wonders if a starting pitcher really can succeed with just a fastball.
Around the league...
- Eric Longenhagen at Fangraphs dropped his first mock draft of the year with a few days to go until the Pirates are on the clock.
- A former Mariners reliever has found a new home.
Earlier today, the Yankees claimed LHP Anthony Misiewicz off waivers from the Detroit Tigers and assigned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.— New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 6, 2023
- Meanwhile, the Mets officially released Chris Flexen.
- Over The Monster’s Jake Deveraux is calling for the Red Sox to let go of general manager Chaim Bloom.
