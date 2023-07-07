FanPost Friday: All-Star Week is upon us

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday! Last week I said the final 10 games before the All-Star break were pretty much make-or-break for the 2023 Seattle Mariners and the team has responded by winning the first two series versus the Rays and the Giants. Stakes continued to be high as they headed into the Den of Iniquity that is Minute Maid Park née Enron Park in Houston yesterday for a pivotal 4-game series. Game one went incredibly well as George Kirby and Eugenio Suárez said “We got this, fellas” and shut down the Astros 5-1. Wow, can we just run that one back the next three games? That would be extremely cool.

Let’s take a look at last week’s polls, when the vibes were perhaps at their lowest all season.

A lot of folks had slid into the apathy zone at this point and I totally get it. Like I said, the vibes were putrid. Things are marginally better at this point with the surprisingly decisive wins versus the Rays and Giants and a great first game against the Astros, but most of the same doubts linger. You could probably put the first two answers in the same bucket of “I’m still on board, but these games are make-or-break,” which makes the results seem a bit more optimistic when you look at it like that.

Okay! Seven wins was a popular answer and that’s still within range!

Boom, already cleared the three or less hurdle!

Well, these results were pretty dire. Someone commented that there needed to be a “all of the above” option for the first four choices and that does feel pretty accurate for this team’s postseason chances.

How are we feeling now? Now that the Mariners are 5-2 with three games to go before the break—you guessed it—it’s time to CHECK THAT VIBE!

Poll With three games until the break, considering how the Mariners have played the last week, I’m feeling (blank) about the Mariners The same as last Friday

Better than last Friday

Worse than last Friday

A lot better than last Friday

I still do not believe, my hope’s already dead so you can’t kill it vote view results 11% The same as last Friday (4 votes)

66% Better than last Friday (24 votes)

0% Worse than last Friday (0 votes)

16% A lot better than last Friday (6 votes)

5% I still do not believe, my hope’s already dead so you can’t kill it (2 votes) 36 votes total Vote Now

In other news, holy moly it’s officially All-Star Week in Seattle. We thankfully got the great news three days ago that Julio Rodríguez and George Kirby will be joining the AL All-Star squad. No need to cancel the game after all; Julio is in. Phew!

Time for some Mariners-related All-Star Game polls!

Poll Will Julio Rodríguez win the Home Run Derby? Yes!

No :( vote view results 52% Yes! (18 votes)

47% No :( (16 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will a Mariner win the ASG MVP award? Yes!

No :( vote view results 0% Yes! (0 votes)

100% No :( (34 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

Poll Of the three Mariners All-Stars, who will have the best performance? Julio Rodríguez

Luis Castillo

George Kirby vote view results 9% Julio Rodríguez (3 votes)

30% Luis Castillo (10 votes)

60% George Kirby (20 votes) 33 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who wins the ASG? American League

National League vote view results 68% American League (22 votes)

31% National League (10 votes) 32 votes total Vote Now

Have an awesome weekend, folks, and best of luck to the Mariners as they continue to tangle with the cheating-ass Houston Astros.