 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/6/23: Félix Hernández, Jimmy Cordero, and Threads

Are the social media tides finally shifting?

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning folks! The Mariners begin a crucial series with the Astros today. Here’s everything you need to know before the game kicks off.

In Mariners news...

  • Get ready for Félix weekend!
  • Get to know Mariners breakout prospect Jonatan Clase.

Around the league...

  • Yankees reliever Jimmy Cordero has been suspended by Major League Baseball for the rest of the 2023 season for violating the league’s domestic violence policy. The exact details regarding his suspension are not currently known.
  • Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs wonders what the Angels will do without Mike Trout.
  • The former Mariner reliever has fallen on hard times.

Anders’ picks...

  • Twitter’s most formidable rival app to date released last night — Threads by Instagram. If you’ve migrated over there, you can follow me to get the Mariners takes and insight you usually get from me on Twitter!
  • Some good news for Seattleites ahead of All-Star weekend: Ride Metro, Sound Transit, and Kitsap Transit will all be free on July 10th and 11th.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...