Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/6/23: Félix Hernández, Jimmy Cordero, and Threads

Good morning folks! The Mariners begin a crucial series with the Astros today. Here’s everything you need to know before the game kicks off.
In Mariners news...
- Get ready for Félix weekend!
King Félix is an All-Star Week Ambassador, and soon he’ll be a Mariners Hall of Famer!— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 5, 2023
https://t.co/Y0KNQu0562 pic.twitter.com/fJnJ6ABVuK
- Get to know Mariners breakout prospect Jonatan Clase.
After tearing it up in the first half of the season, @ClaseJonatan is heading to this year’s Futures Game at @TMobliePark.— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) July 5, 2023
Get to know a little more about the speedy outfielder. pic.twitter.com/NSjCK0A6ul
Around the league...
- Yankees reliever Jimmy Cordero has been suspended by Major League Baseball for the rest of the 2023 season for violating the league’s domestic violence policy. The exact details regarding his suspension are not currently known.
- Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs wonders what the Angels will do without Mike Trout.
- The former Mariner reliever has fallen on hard times.
Red Sox righty Wyatt Mills, who has not pitched this year, had Tommy John surgery, per team announcement.— Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 5, 2023
Anders’ picks...
- Twitter’s most formidable rival app to date released last night — Threads by Instagram. If you’ve migrated over there, you can follow me to get the Mariners takes and insight you usually get from me on Twitter!
- Some good news for Seattleites ahead of All-Star weekend: Ride Metro, Sound Transit, and Kitsap Transit will all be free on July 10th and 11th.
Loading comments...