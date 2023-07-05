Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/5/23: Pat Valaika, Mike Trout, and Nelson Cruz

Good morning everyone! Let’s get to the news.
In Mariners news...
- In case you missed it, the Mariners have 3 All-Stars now representing the team!
Two more stars repping the squad at home @gkirb98 and @JRODshow44 have been named to the AL All-Star roster! #SeaUsRise— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 4, 2023
⭐️ https://t.co/XZ0JWMnWGC pic.twitter.com/eZxMwDCMlG
- Go Mariners!
As MLB continues its commitment to grow baseball in China, they have announced actress Yang Zi as the official ambassador of MLB China. pic.twitter.com/1VvMYPxKuH— Shawn Spradling (@Shawn_Spradling) July 3, 2023
- The All-Star Game is bringing a ton of cool events to the city, including this!
- Eric Logenhagen at Fangraphs released an update of the Mariners top 32 prospects, with comments for each one.
- In a minor swap, the Mariners sent Tacoma infielder Pat Valaika to the Dodgers.
Around the league...
- Mike Trout is hitting the injured list with a wrist fracture, sidelining him for at least a month.
- Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani were both forced to exit yesterday’s game, Rendon with a foot injury and Ohtani with a finger issue.
- José Altuve was scratched from yesterday’s lineup due to left oblique discomfort.
- After being down in the minors for about a month, Alek Manoah is set to rejoin the Blue Jays rotation on Friday.
- Nelson Cruz’s time in San Diego has come to an end, with the Padres designating him for assignment.
- Dodgers starter Dustin May will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his flexor tendon.
- The Orioles are calling up top outfield prospect Colton Cowser.
- Andrew McCutchen is the man.
A reunion eight years in the making. pic.twitter.com/XBcbKQ1Yf0— MLB (@MLB) July 4, 2023
- Yankees fans are brutal.
Hicks was a very good player for the Yankees for part of his tenure in New York. Struggled bad at the end, and had some terrible injuries, but still. This fan reaction is ️ pic.twitter.com/L8y9Lt8OaU— Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) July 5, 2023
- Shout out to Sarah Langs! This is super cool.
On the 84th Anniversary of Lou Gehrig's "Luckiest Man" Speech, wearing the Iron Horse's hat and holding his bat.— New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 4, 2023
Baseball is THE BEST @SlangsOnSports
https://t.co/WIwDSxo732 pic.twitter.com/kJGNUx9OQ6
Loading comments...