 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/5/23: Pat Valaika, Mike Trout, and Nelson Cruz

Bring him home?

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning everyone! Let’s get to the news.

In Mariners news...

  • In case you missed it, the Mariners have 3 All-Stars now representing the team!
  • Go Mariners!
  • The All-Star Game is bringing a ton of cool events to the city, including this!

Around the league...

  • Shout out to Sarah Langs! This is super cool.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...