2023 Mid-Season Awards - Meet at the Mitt Podcast

John Trupin ,Kate Preusser and Evan James are here for Meet at the Mitt episode 28 on America’s birthday, July 4th 2023. The Mariners beat a plucky San Francisco Giants team behind another quality, impressive outing from rookie Bryan Woo, whose grandparents were there to see him dominate his hometown team. Next up, it’s mid-season awards time as the Mariners roll into the all-star break trying to float right at the .500 mark. Who has succeeded? Who needs to pick it up? How is the offense fairing lately? Who is the biggest surprise of early 2023? How are the minors fairing? The only way to be enlightened is to listen. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!

