Mariners Game #84, 7/4/23: SEA at SFG

Gripping onto their late comeback victory for dear life as they staved off a similar effort from the San Francisco Giants, the Seattle Mariners stretched to a winning streak last night. Now, they’ll try to keep it going, running out Logan Gilbert against an inexperienced Giants starter in a game following San Francisco using their best bullpen arms to poor outcomes.

Lineups:

Not too much surprising other than a rest day for Jarred Kelenic and some AJ Pollock in our lives. Another lefty-heavy lineup will be a stiff challenge for Gilbert and the M’s, though they can hopefully get in the bullpen early by pressuring Keaton Winn.

usa day by the bay pic.twitter.com/cyh9ttCjsQ — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 4, 2023

UPDATE:

Ty France has been scratched, putting Kelenic back into the lineup at DH while Mike Ford shifts to 1B.

News:

Nothing major in Mariners world beyond the likelihood that it will be Tommy Milone starting tomorrow’s game, per Ryan Divish. However, of some note:

Mike Trout hit the 10-day IL and will likely miss a month or two with a broken hamate bone following an awkward swing on a pitch last night. Jo Adell will take his place on the Angels roster, however with Trout, Aaron Judge, and Yordan Alvarez now all injured, the odds have improved for Julio Rodríguez to earn a spot in the All-Star Game.

Today’s game information:

Tonight’s game starts at 1:35 PM PT for festive reasons(?) and will be televised on ROOT Sports NW with Dave Sims and Aaron Goldsmith on the call. On the radio or Mariners.com, tune in to 710 AM Seattle Sports to hear Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. call the game from Oracle Park.

Today in Mariners history: