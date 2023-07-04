Mariner Moose Tracks 07/04/2023: Bryce Miller, James Paxton, and Mike Trout

Light links today.

Mariners News

FanGraphs finally got around to ranking the Mariners prospects with Bryce Miller taking the top spot. Otherwise, I have some … disagreements.

Emerson Hancock’s ranking has fallen, but he did just win Texas League Pitcher of the Week.

Like immersive art and baseball? Me too.

Around the League

Stand tall, Big Maple!

Big month for Big Maple. pic.twitter.com/9uDtnKz6tO — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 3, 2023

Mike Trout took a ball off the wrist. He’s awaiting X-Ray results but is “concerned.”