Mariners Game #106 Preview, 7/31/23: BOS at SEA

With the shadow of the trade deadline looming, the Mariners welcome in a team that’s ahead of them in the Wild Card standings and another team that’s had a late-season wakeup after a snoozy first half. The Mariners went into soft-sell mode earlier today, trading closer Paul Sewald for a trio of players from the Diamondbacks, and also dealing AJ Pollock, so we’ll see how the team reacts to losing their closer and veteran voice in Sewald, as well as the message from the team that while not fully sellers, the team can’t really be considered buyers, either.

Lineups:

The Red Sox bring in another lineup heavy on the lefty bats, but thankfully will miss Bryan Woo and his wonky platoon splits. First up is George Kirby to try to set the tone for the series against the Red Sox’s lengthy lineup of above-average hitters.

The Mariners hitters will try to attack swingman Nick Pivetta, who’s been pressed into a starting role or as the unappealingly-named “bulk” pitcher behind an opener. The Mariners can set themselves up for success in this series by getting to Pivetta and the Red Sox bullpen early, as the pitching side is not their strength in the way it is for the Mariners, but the offense will need to continue stringing together consistent, team at-bats, as they have over the past couple weeks.

News:

Obviously the big news is the Sewald trade, which has created a hole in the bullpen (and our hearts). Currently, it looks like that hole will be filled by Juan Then, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma today, where you should absolutely not look at his stats over 14.2 innings.

Today’s game information:

It’s a 6:40 first pitch tonight, broadcast in all the old familiar places (TV = ROOT Sports NW; radio = 710 AM Seattle Sports; streaming audio on Mariners.com or the At-Bat app). No word yet on who will be holding down radio vs. TV duty.

