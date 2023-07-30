Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Charts 54-51: Chart a nice desert cruise! By Connor Donovan@kennerdoloman Jul 30, 2023, 3:52pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 54-51: Chart Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images 72 degrees in Seattle: Luis Castillo, +.310 WPA Without a cloud in the sky: J.P. Crawford, +.130 WPA 115 degrees in Phoenix: Cal Raleigh, -.083 WPA Game Thread Comment of the Day: More From Lookout Landing Game 105: Game Thread II Mariners Game #105 Preview, 7/30/23: SEA at ARI Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/30/23: Tom Murphy, Max Scherzer, and Cillian Murphy Mariners put on defensive clinic, fail to admit offense, lose to D-Backs 4-3 53-51: Chart Mariners Game #104 Preview, 7/29/23: SEA at ARI Loading comments...
Loading comments...