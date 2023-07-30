Mariners Game #105 Preview, 7/30/23: SEA at ARI

After Bryan Woo wobbled through five innings of three-run ball and Andrés Muñoz relinquished the lead thanks to the one-man wrecking crew of Corbin Carroll, we find ourselves once again in the valleys of the 2023 season. With Wednesday’s trade deadline just a hair’s breadth away, today’s game may be crucial to suss out the plan of action Seattle will take, and what’s this?

While anything published by Bob Nightengale should be taken with a tablespoon of salt, that Cal quote hurts my heart. Win today, Mariners! Win!

Lineups:

Alas, the two-catcher lineup comes to an end today, with Cal Raleigh behind the dish and Mike Ford slotting in at DH. Cade Marlowe gets the start in left once again, and Kolten Wong remains at second base, though we could easily see José Caballero come in for pinch-hitting duties. Luis Castillo is on the mound, and will look to build on his excellent seven-inning, two-run outing from Monday.

Merrill Kelly is starting for the Diamondbacks, and after coming back stateside from a long stint in the KBO prior to the 2019 season, has consistently put up solid results in the middle of Arizona’s rotation. He’s currently running the highest walk rate of his big league career, however, so if the M’s can stay patient and drive up his pitch count, they stand a good chance at getting into the soft underbelly of the D’Backs’ bullpen.

News and notes:

Nothing super specific to the M’s so far today, but a trade name that has been bandied about some is off the table, as Reds second baseman Jonathan India has hit the injured list with plantar fasciitis. Seattle Prep and Mariner legend Stuart Fairchild has been recalled to take his place on the roster, but it seems like India will stay in Cincinnati until at least the winter.

Game info:

Today’s first pitch is at 1:10pm - no pesky time changes thanks to Arizona abolishing Daylight Savings Time all the way back in 1967. It can be viewed and listened to in the usual places; Aaron Goldsmith and Dan Wilson will be on the call on ROOT Sports NW, and if you prefer an audio-only experience, flip your dials to 710 AM to hear Dave Sims and Gary Hill, Jr. broadcasting the action.