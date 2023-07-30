 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/30/23: Tom Murphy, Max Scherzer, and Cillian Murphy

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links

By Nick Tucker
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • Is he helping or is he putting rocks in the infield? Who’s to say.
  • WARNING! Tom Murphy may be hotter than he appears and should be handled with care!
  • The Rainiers hitting back-to-back-to-back-to-back homeruns prompted Carlos Peguero’s name to pop onto my timeline. This is a pro Carlos Peguero space and mention of his name is always appreciated.
  • Kolten Wong’s compression sleeve appears to be in the style of fellow Hawaiian and artist Aaron Keleinani Kai, and it looks sick!
  • Be advised, big matchup on the horizon.

Around the league...

  • The stove is officially hot! The Mets and the Rangers agreed to a trade (after some handwringing) to send Scherzer and cash to Texas in exchange for SS Luisangel Acuña.
  • The Rangers do not appear to be finished with their pursuit of starting pitching. Anything not tied down in Texas should brace itself for turbulence.
  • Houston saw their cross-state rival acquire a 39-year old Mets starting pitcher, got on the phone and said, “do you have an older one?” Low and behold, they do!
  • Ronald Acuña Jr. is just a few homeruns off the pace for a 40/70 season this year. Unreal.
  • The Cardinals are in unfamiliar territory. Fourteen games under .500 and riding a three-game losing streak, they are definitively in the sellers market this season. While they have plenty of talent to sell, the Cardinals have no desire to sell themselves into being sellers again next season, and as such, have publicly stated that Nolan Arenado is not for sale.
  • The Blue Jays will be without the services of Jordan Romano for a couple weeks, as the closer is headed to the 15-day IL with lower back inflammation.
  • Joe Kelly being back in a Dodgers uniform just looks right. Blue suits him.
  • Some MLB executives were asked how they expect this year’s trade deadline will go. Not all that much was learned.

Nick’s pick...

  • The idea of Cillian Murphy sitting in the makeup tent during “Oppenheimer” production and someone shows him the side-by-side of Glasnow and himself is so unbelievably funny to me.

