Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/30/23: Tom Murphy, Max Scherzer, and Cillian Murphy

In Mariners news...
- Is he helping or is he putting rocks in the infield? Who’s to say.
La Piedra always willing to lend a hand pic.twitter.com/QXwI6u5ts4— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 29, 2023
- WARNING! Tom Murphy may be hotter than he appears and should be handled with care!
Tom Murphy has recorded an extra-base hit in each of his last 4 games.— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) July 30, 2023
Over his last 20 games (incl. today), he is batting .367 (22x60) with 6 doubles, 7 home runs and 14 RBI.
- The Rainiers hitting back-to-back-to-back-to-back homeruns prompted Carlos Peguero’s name to pop onto my timeline. This is a pro Carlos Peguero space and mention of his name is always appreciated.
Tacoma just hit four straight home runs. Zach DeLoach, Adam Engel, Mark Mathias, and Sam Haggerty. Haven't seen that in my 25 years with the Rainiers. Last time they hit three straight came in 2013 (Carlos Peguero, Rich Pouthress, Nate Tenbrink).— Mike Curto (@CurtoWorld) July 30, 2023
- Kolten Wong’s compression sleeve appears to be in the style of fellow Hawaiian and artist Aaron Keleinani Kai, and it looks sick!
Just noticed kolten wong is rocking a compression sleeve featuring the wave design from fellow hawaiian and artist @aaronkkai pic.twitter.com/fmyRfov3FL— zach (@zachleft) July 30, 2023
- Be advised, big matchup on the horizon.
Ohtani is still starting on Thursday at home vs Seattle, by the way, so is still the most likely schedule (subject to change, as always) https://t.co/Nm6MAgiVtK— Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) July 29, 2023
Around the league...
- The stove is officially hot! The Mets and the Rangers agreed to a trade (after some handwringing) to send Scherzer and cash to Texas in exchange for SS Luisangel Acuña.
Star right-hander Max Scherzer has been traded from the New York Mets to the Texas Rangers, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN. The deal is done.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2023
- The Rangers do not appear to be finished with their pursuit of starting pitching. Anything not tied down in Texas should brace itself for turbulence.
Even after trading for Max Scherzer, the Rangers are still looking to add another starting pitcher and 1-2 bullpen arms, per sources. "They are going for it," said a rival executive.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2023
- Houston saw their cross-state rival acquire a 39-year old Mets starting pitcher, got on the phone and said, “do you have an older one?” Low and behold, they do!
SOURCE: The Houston Astros intensifying interest to re-acquire Justin Verlander.@z101digital— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) July 30, 2023
- Ronald Acuña Jr. is just a few homeruns off the pace for a 40/70 season this year. Unreal.
The first player to steal 50 bases in a season since 2017— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 29, 2023
It's July. pic.twitter.com/9BHNzXgGbB
- The Cardinals are in unfamiliar territory. Fourteen games under .500 and riding a three-game losing streak, they are definitively in the sellers market this season. While they have plenty of talent to sell, the Cardinals have no desire to sell themselves into being sellers again next season, and as such, have publicly stated that Nolan Arenado is not for sale.
- The Blue Jays will be without the services of Jordan Romano for a couple weeks, as the closer is headed to the 15-day IL with lower back inflammation.
- Joe Kelly being back in a Dodgers uniform just looks right. Blue suits him.
99mph HEAT from Joe Kelly to end the bases loaded jam in his first game back with the Dodgers— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 30, 2023
(via @Dodgers)pic.twitter.com/rEnfwKwKgo
- Some MLB executives were asked how they expect this year’s trade deadline will go. Not all that much was learned.
Nick’s pick...
- The idea of Cillian Murphy sitting in the makeup tent during “Oppenheimer” production and someone shows him the side-by-side of Glasnow and himself is so unbelievably funny to me.
cillian murphy being aware of the tyler glasnow comparisons was NOT on my 2023 bingo card pic.twitter.com/C5vHn3BGbU— rye (@anakinsaber) July 28, 2023
Loading comments...