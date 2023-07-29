Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/29/23: Paul Sewald, Lance Lynn, and Kendall Graveman

Hello everyone and welcome to the weekend! It’s time to see what everyone is talking about around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- It sounds like Paul Sewald’s days in a Mariners uniform may be numbered.
Told by 2 execs that Mariners are open to trading closer Paul Sewald feeling that in this pitcher-hungry market they can get a strong return (especially because Sewald can’t be a FA until after next season) plus Sea feels it has a pen deep enough to cover the loss of Sewald.— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 29, 2023
- Jon Morosi dangled the idea of the Mariners pursuing Nolan Arenado in his latest spot for 710 ESPN Seattle.
Around the league...
- Everyone is reuniting with their exes, as Kendall Graveman was dealt to the Astros yesterday for catcher Korey Lee.
- Joining Joe Kelly in his return to the Dodgers is starter Lance Lynn, who were sent to LA for a trio of players.
- The Angels continue to aggressively push recent draftees, seemingly lining up their 2023 first rounder for a potential late-season call-up to Anaheim if he performs well in Double-A.
sources: Angels are promoting their first-round pick, Nolan Schanuel, to AA Rocket City— Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) July 28, 2023
- The Angels lost last night, and also Shohei Ohtani suffered a cramp for the second day in a row.
Shohei Ohtani left with cramping in both legs and will be reevaluated tomorrow, Nevin said— Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) July 29, 2023
- Chris Flexen is set to make his Rockies debut today.
#Rockies manager Bud Black says RHP Chris Flexen, signed to a Minor League contract during the All-Star break, will start against the #Athletics . Flexen threw 84 pitches in his last game with the Triple-A @ABQTopes.— Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) July 28, 2023
- You don’t want to cross an angry Max Scherzer!
"You traded away our closer, away" Max Scherzer said. Said he needs to have a conversation with the front office. Said he hasn't discussed waiving a no-trade clause with the front office. Wants to discuss "everything."— Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) July 29, 2023
- Mark Feinsand spoke to executives from around baseball to get their takes on how the trade deadline will unfold.
- Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and manager Oli Marmol were each handed suspensions for their roles in the kerfuffle with the Cubs.
- The 50-year-old Bartolo Colón will officially retire from professional baseball as a member of the Mets on September 17th.
- In the middle of an unexpectedly stellar season, the Reds have extended the contract of manager David Bell.
- Travis Sawchik at TheScore argues which teams should be buyers at the trade deadline.
- Tim Wakefield met with Japanese sensation Eri Yoshida, the world’s latest knuckleball prodigy.
- Zach Buchanan at The New York Times explores what happened to the lost art of purposely fouling a pitch away.
- Michael Clair wrote about the world-famous Cape Cod League as it celebrates its 100th birthday, and discussed its future in the sport.
- Don’t get in the way of Julio warming up!
“Shohei, I love you to death, but I gotta warm up” pic.twitter.com/P4DyMB6TaE— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 28, 2023
- Old friend alert!
While we play in Jacksonville this evening, keep an eye out for our skipper, Matt Tuiasosopo, who got the call-up to coach third in Atlanta tonight. pic.twitter.com/ucCuO6TuA6— Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) July 29, 2023
Loading comments...