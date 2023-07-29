 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/29/23: Paul Sewald, Lance Lynn, and Kendall Graveman

The theme of the deadline so far: everyone returning to their old haunts.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Hello everyone and welcome to the weekend! It’s time to see what everyone is talking about around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • It sounds like Paul Sewald’s days in a Mariners uniform may be numbered.

Around the league...

  • Everyone is reuniting with their exes, as Kendall Graveman was dealt to the Astros yesterday for catcher Korey Lee.
  • Joining Joe Kelly in his return to the Dodgers is starter Lance Lynn, who were sent to LA for a trio of players.
  • The Angels continue to aggressively push recent draftees, seemingly lining up their 2023 first rounder for a potential late-season call-up to Anaheim if he performs well in Double-A.
  • The Angels lost last night, and also Shohei Ohtani suffered a cramp for the second day in a row.
  • Chris Flexen is set to make his Rockies debut today.
  • You don’t want to cross an angry Max Scherzer!
  • Mark Feinsand spoke to executives from around baseball to get their takes on how the trade deadline will unfold.
  • Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and manager Oli Marmol were each handed suspensions for their roles in the kerfuffle with the Cubs.
  • The 50-year-old Bartolo Colón will officially retire from professional baseball as a member of the Mets on September 17th.
  • In the middle of an unexpectedly stellar season, the Reds have extended the contract of manager David Bell.
  • Travis Sawchik at TheScore argues which teams should be buyers at the trade deadline.
  • Tim Wakefield met with Japanese sensation Eri Yoshida, the world’s latest knuckleball prodigy.
  • Zach Buchanan at The New York Times explores what happened to the lost art of purposely fouling a pitch away.
  • Michael Clair wrote about the world-famous Cape Cod League as it celebrates its 100th birthday, and discussed its future in the sport.
  • Don’t get in the way of Julio warming up!
  • Old friend alert!

