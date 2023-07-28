Mariners Game #103 Preview, 7/28/23: SEA at ARI

The last time the Seattle Mariners were in the desert, taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks, they swept shop, with starts from Tyler Anderson, Marco Gonzales, and Chris Flexen locking things down in 2021. Things have changed significantly since then, with that DBacks club that dropped 110 games, well, honestly, not actually looking unbelievably different. Same GM, same manager, and several consistent starters still on the roster, but the addition of Seattle’s best current locally-raised baseballer Corbin Carroll has made a world of difference for the current first team out of the NL Wild Card race, just a few games back of the Dodgers.

Lineups:

It's 114° outside.



This remains a pro-roof account. pic.twitter.com/hoS4hClmac — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 28, 2023

With southpaw Tommy Henry on the hill, Seattle rolls with their righty-heavy lineup, which means two catchers and just a single lefty hitter in J.P. Crawford.

Today’s Game Info:

Today’s game starts at 6:40 PM PT and will be broadcast on ROOT Sports NW with Aaron Goldsmith and Dan Wilson on the call. Over on the radio, Dave Sims and Gary Hill Jr. will do the honors for 710 AM Seattle Sports.

Editor’s Note:

Yes I published this too early.