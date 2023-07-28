 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/28/23: Carlos Santana, David Robertson, and Aaron Judge

The deals continue to trickle in with just ~4 days left until the trade deadline.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning everyone and happy Friday! Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • In his latest rumor roundup, Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic talked about the possibility of the Mariners dealing one of their big league starters in the next few days in order to take advantage of the market. ($)
  • Colt Emerson gave a call to the kid who called his name on draft day. Pretty cool!
  • For those of you, like me, who were frustrated to see the Mariners at the bottom of that draft budget percentage spent chart the other day...

Around the league...

  • Tempers flared between the Cardinals in the Cubs yesterday, though I suppose nobody should be shocked given those teams’ history.

