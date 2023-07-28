Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/28/23: Carlos Santana, David Robertson, and Aaron Judge

Good morning everyone and happy Friday! Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- In his latest rumor roundup, Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic talked about the possibility of the Mariners dealing one of their big league starters in the next few days in order to take advantage of the market. ($)
- Colt Emerson gave a call to the kid who called his name on draft day. Pretty cool!
- For those of you, like me, who were frustrated to see the Mariners at the bottom of that draft budget percentage spent chart the other day...
Why didn't some teams spend their full draft pool in addition to not spending the overage? It's usually just bad luck negotiating/projecting bonuses.— Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) July 27, 2023
A source told me the Mariners offered their full remaining pool ($450k) to 20th round pick JC RHP Will Watson, who is now at USC.
Around the league...
- Carlos Santana continues his career-long trip around the central, being sent to the Milwaukee Brewers yesterday.
- The Mets are officially in sell mode after dealing right-handed reliever David Robertson to the Marlins last night.
- Rumors are swirling about a possible Nolan Arenado trade, as it appears the Dodgers are talking with St. Louis about the star third baseman. The latest reporting suggests that Arenado is only willing to waive his no-trade clause if he is being traded to Los Angeles (though, that particular rumor was shot down by Arenado’s agent).
- Shohei Ohtani went supernova yesterday in a double-header sweep of the Tigers, tossing a one-hit shutout in the first game and hitting two homers in Game 2.
- Sam Blum at The Athletic argues that the Angels unnecessarily gambled by deciding to be a buyer about a week before they had to, and it might cost them. ($)
- In other Halos news, the team DFA’d first baseman Jared Walsh.
- Aaron Judge appears likely to make his long-awaited return to the Yankees lineup today.
- Citi Field will get some competitive baseball this fall after all!
BREAKING: Águilas Cibaeñas and Tigres del Licey will play at Citi Field in New York from November 10 to 12.— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) July 27, 2023
1st on it: @dSoldevila / @DiarioLibre. https://t.co/tdgpHxO1A4 pic.twitter.com/ROVrBFWTHy
- Tempers flared between the Cardinals in the Cubs yesterday, though I suppose nobody should be shocked given those teams’ history.
really embarrassing performance from the cardinals announcers here. Happ hits Contreras by accident and is apologetic and then they call Mikolas’ retribution “doing it the right way” and tell the umps to “have a little feel for baseball” after hitting him pic.twitter.com/3hclvpUBra— Tipping Pitches (@tipping_pitches) July 28, 2023
