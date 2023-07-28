FanPost Friday: Purgatory continues for the 2023 Seattle Mariners

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. Even at a comparably high water mark of a whole TWO games above .500, the 2023 Seattle Mariners are firmly seated in a purgatorial position about four days from the trade deadline. What is to be done? What can realistically be done?

Earlier this week, John Trupin comprehensively covered the range of realistic trade deadline outcomes for our devoutly mid Mariners (also hit ‘em with the “Sea Us Sell” tagline, damn. The truth hurts). Go read it if you haven’t yet. Ezra Roberts also wrote up some excellent potential trade targets today. Personally, like John, I’m a big fan of moving anyone and everyone in the bullpen. Always trade relievers, especially if they have closer experience.

I’m also (sadly) on board with moving Teoscar Hernández and Ty France if the return is right. Again, it feels bad and weird to talk about doing a sell of any kind after the Mariners just won series (emphatically!) against direct Wild Card competitors the Blue Jays and also the AL Central fail-sons the Twins. I mean Teoscar just gave us this incredible moment against his former team and an all-time great Mariners photo.

Side-prompt: I invite all memes in the comments using this crop of that photo, go nuts.

But anyways, in spite of the very bare bones selection of free agent right fielders this coming offseason, there’s no guarantee Teoscar will choose to resign with the Mariners. As tough as it feels to have to part with him now, if there is a good trade return to be had, the Mariners have to make that move. If he signs somewhere else next season, then it’ll be just another huge missed opportunity.

Speaking of making tough moves, I’m also on board with moving Ty France for the right return, which is sadly probably not going to be much at this point with how slumpy he’s been this season. The team could roll the dice on seeing if he rebuilds his value the rest of this season and then move him in the offseason, sure, but maybe packaging him with Teoscar is the way to go. Sorry, this is getting more speculative than I intended, but my main message here is that I don’t think Ty France is the best choice for first baseman on a contending Mariners team anymore.

Let’s take a look at last week’s polls regarding the potential of a soft sell:

So, if you pair answers 1 and 3 together and 2 and 4 together, it turns out that the “Wait and see” crowd have the slight edge, which is pretty impressively optimistic for Mariners fans. After two series wins, that stance is probably even stronger.

But, in the end, it seems we are all pretty much in agreement (besides that 22 percent of eternal optimism) that these Mariners are not suited to make a real playoff run.

So, onto some PURGATORIAL POLLS!

Poll Did the series wins versus Toronto and Minnesota change your stances from last week at all? Yes, I now believe a bit more

No, I always believed

No, I still don’t believe vote view results 42% Yes, I now believe a bit more (68 votes)

17% No, I always believed (28 votes)

39% No, I still don’t believe (63 votes) 159 votes total Vote Now

Poll I would like the Mariners to trade Ty France before the deadline if the return is good Yes

No

Wait until offseason to trade him assuming he rebuilds value the rest of this season vote view results 52% Yes (85 votes)

22% No (36 votes)

25% Wait until offseason to trade him assuming he rebuilds value the rest of this season (42 votes) 163 votes total Vote Now

Poll I would like the Mariners to trade Teoscar Hernández before the deadline if the return is good Yes

No

I want to resign him for next season vote view results 79% Yes (130 votes)

10% No (17 votes)

9% I want to resign him for next season (16 votes) 163 votes total Vote Now

Poll I think the Mariners will win the next three series versus Arizona, Boston, and Anaheim Yes

No

Win two series out of three vote view results 22% Yes (36 votes)

33% No (54 votes)

44% Win two series out of three (72 votes) 162 votes total Vote Now

All right, have a great weekend and let’s see if Jerry can pull off some trade deadline magic.