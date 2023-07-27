Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/27/23: Shohei Ohtani, Lucas Giolito, and Amed Rosario

Good morning everyone! We’ve got some news to get your day started.
In Mariners news...
- Larry Stone at the Seattle Times laments the tough position the Mariners are in as the trade deadline approaches.
Around the league...
- Tom Verducci reported yesterday afternoon that the Angels have officially decided to hang onto Shohei Ohtani and attempt to make a push for the playoffs, despite 16% playoff odds from Fangraphs.
- The Halos seemingly cemented that decision last night with a deal to acquire right-handers Lucas Giolito and Reynoldo López from the White Sox. The chips are all in now.
- The Dodgers acquired infielder Amed Rosario from the Guardians in exchange for right-hander Noah Syndergaard.
- The Twins and Marlins swapped bullpen pieces, with right-hander Dylan Floro heading to Minnesota for Jorge López.
- We all knew it was coming, but Rob Manfred has officially received a four-year contract extension from league owners, sealing his status as MLB commissioner through 2029
- A Matt Brash offering headlines Pitching Ninja’s nastiest pitches of the year.
