Mariners Game #102 Preview, 7/26/23: SEA at MIN

Sneaking out of the back door before the parents wake up like a kid who just engaged in an unsanctioned sleepover, the Seattle Mariners are wrapping their final regular season matchup of the year with the Minnesota Twins with some breakfast baseball. It’s another gem of a pitching matchup, with M’s rookie Bryce Miller on the hill opposing Joe Ryan, who would love to get back to the majesty of his first 10 starts of the season instead of the more inconsistent showings he’s had since.

Lineups:

Joe Ryan takes the mound on this hot summer day. ☀️#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/phbiO4pgMG — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 26, 2023

A few notable absences here, as J.P. Crawford gets a scheduled off day that is likely emphasized further by the pitch he took off his leg last night, stacking some rest for the industrious infielder. On the Minnesota side, 1B Alex Kiriloff had some soreness so he’s sitting as well.

Today’s Game Info:

Today’s game starts at 10:10 AM PT and will be broadcast on ROOT Sports NW with Dave Sims and Dan Wilson on the call. Over on the radio, Aaron Goldsmith and Gary Hill Jr. will do the honors for 710 AM Seattle Sports.