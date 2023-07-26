 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/26/23: Cole Young, Teoscar Hernández, and Enrique Hernández

The trade deadline is starting to take shape.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning everyone! Let’s get to it.

In Mariners news...

  • Teoscar Hernández is leaving the door open on rejoining the Blue Jays once the season ends.
  • Book your flights to Arizona, because the Mariners spring training schedule is now out!
  • In case you haven’t been keeping tabs on the Mariners minor leaguers, Cole Young is having an impressive breakout season that is now seeing him tear up the Northwest League. Daniel Kramer has the story.

Around the league...

  • It appears that the Mariners saved a little extra money during the draft...

