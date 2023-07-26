Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/26/23: Cole Young, Teoscar Hernández, and Enrique Hernández

Good morning everyone! Let’s get to it.
In Mariners news...
- Teoscar Hernández is leaving the door open on rejoining the Blue Jays once the season ends.
- Book your flights to Arizona, because the Mariners spring training schedule is now out!
- In case you haven’t been keeping tabs on the Mariners minor leaguers, Cole Young is having an impressive breakout season that is now seeing him tear up the Northwest League. Daniel Kramer has the story.
Around the league...
- The Giants are calling up top prospect Marco Luciano.
- We’ve got another significant trade, with the Dodgers re-acquiring infielder Enrique Hernández from the Red Sox.
- Jeff Passan at ESPN reported on the latest rumors from around the sport of baseball as the trade deadline nears. ($)
- Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic also wrote up what he’s hearing from around the league. ($)
- Giants fans joined A’s fans in chanting to keep the A’s in Oakland during the most recent game between the two.
- Betsy Reed at The Guardian explores how the Angels managed to waste the primes of two of the greatest players of all time.
- Zach Buchanan at Fangraphs spoke to Evan Longoria about his card collecting hobby.
- This is nuts.
Just your average 8-3-5 triple play. pic.twitter.com/vPzSioawoX— sam (@saam_brownn) July 26, 2023
- It appears that the Mariners saved a little extra money during the draft...
Here's how each team used its bonus pool $ in the 2023 draft, in descending order by overage%.— Carlos Collazo (@CarlosACollazo) July 25, 2023
Green: went over pool
Yellow: spent exact pool
Red: didn't spend full pool
Once again, no teams went over the 5% overage. That has yet to happen in the bonus pool era. pic.twitter.com/C9VzVxf9d3
