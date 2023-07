Mariners 9, Twins 7

Enjoying the crystalline waters of the Italian Riviera: Julio Rodríguez, .328 WPA

A kiddie pool pecked apart by crows: George Kirby, -.307 WPA

Game thread comment of the day, 1st half of the game:

I don’t know, walking barefoot over hot gravel looks pretty appealing compared to watching this team.

Game thread comment of the day, second half of the game: