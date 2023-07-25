Back To Tha Old Me - Who’s On The Trade Block? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Kate Preusser, John Trupin and Evan James are back to basics for Meet at the Mitt episode 37 on July 25th. The Mariners tantalized fans coming within a single of a season high 3 games above .500 against the Toronto Blue Jays at home, but ultimately fell 4-3, and with another loss last night to the Minnesota Twins they find themselves once again at, WAIT FOR IT…500. Only six short days remain until the trade deadline and the team has decisions to make in short order. Who stays? Who goes? Who heats up post deadline and gives us something to dream on the offseason? Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!

Editor's note: Kate’s on backup audio for this episode and it’s a little rough in spots (especially towards the beginning) as a result. There’s minimal post processing on it because I wanted to just preserve what was there as much as possible. No desync though!