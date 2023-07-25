Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/25/23: Emerson Hancock, Elly De La Cruz, & Deadwood

Well hello and welcome to Tuesday’s links, which are being posted on time (please clap). Thank you. Please enjoy these links and go Mariners.
In Mariners news:
- Emerson Hancock making his case to join the Mariners before the season ends:
It was a big week on the farm!— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) July 24, 2023
We have FOUR players taking home @MiLB Player & Pitcher of the Week honors. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/iyKwAcD2nc
- Casey Sadler will be with the Rainiers starting today:
See you tomorrow @RainiersLand— Casey Sadler (@CaseySadler65) July 24, 2023
- Former Mariner Chris Flexen has been pitching well in the minors and could be back in the majors with the Rockies soon:
Chris Flexen, who was released by the Mets after they acquired him from the Mariners with Trevor Gott, has allowed one run over two starts with the Rockies' Triple-A club. He could join the Colorado rotation soon.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 24, 2023
Around the league:
- The stove is a cookin’
TRADE: The Braves are acquiring Pierce Johnson from the Rockies in exchange for RHP Victor Vodnik and RHP Tanner Gordon, per @Feinsand pic.twitter.com/bARkgGNQGB— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 24, 2023
- Robo Umps = improving hitter development in minors? ($)
- Nice profile on Randy Arozarena
- Is TJ surgery contagious???
#Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela and prospect RHPs Gabriel Hughes, Jackson Cox and Jordy Vargas will undergo Tommy John surgery this week. Dr. Keith Meister, the #Rangers' head team physician, will perform the operations.— Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) July 24, 2023
- Sometimes you eat the bear:
Joey Wiemer robs Elly De La Cruz of a homer!— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 25, 2023
(via @BallySportWI)pic.twitter.com/WhvNde4NlG
- Sometimes the bear eats you:
Elly said “rob this” pic.twitter.com/a9k3RQim8I https://t.co/FCVLv71sNN— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) July 25, 2023
Eric’s pick:
- Well, this is pretty niche (and profane, fair warning), but if you ever loved the HBO show “Deadwood” like me, this is your new favorite tweet:
Al Swearengen: Christ. The Mania impends.— Rusty Halberd (@alexqarbuckle) July 24, 2023
Dan: What is it Al? The coach on the ridge? Them four mop tops?
Al: It’s the Beatles, Dan. Quartet of cunts, borne by wind and wagon from darkest Liverpool to blow their jugs here, in our fucking camp.
Johnny: Ringo’s my favorite.
