Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/24/23: Chris Flexen, Corey Seager, Hall of Fame inductions

It’s me, hi, I’m the links-maker, it’s me. Sorry, but my brain is full of T-Swift because she was playing literally everywhere over the past two days. In the stadium, on the water taxi headed home, on boom boxes lashed to pedicabs transporting Swifties to Lumen Field where the actual concert was, I heard more Taylor Swift this past weekend then I’ve heard in my entire life up to this point, and I streamed Folklore when the pandemic was happening and there was literally nothing else to do. But the Swifties and the Blue Jays fans have both departed our fair city, leaving just the echo of these links behind.

In Mariners news:

What word does Luis Castillo use to describe Julio Rodríguez? “Un androide,” an android. I like J-Rod Show but El Androide is a pretty awesome nickname.

In case you missed the exact details on the time Jarred Kelenic will be on the shelf, it’s as expected for a foot fracture: 4-6 weeks. He won’t be back until early September, best-case scenario.

Former Mariner update: Chris Flexen pitched five scoreless innings for the Rockies’ Triple-A affiliate in Sugar Land, which if you know anything about the PCL, is some pretty impressive stuff. It also might help set Flex up for a big-league comeback, which we’re all rooting for:

This 84-pitch, 49-strike scoreless outing for @ABQTopes likely puts RHP Chris Flexen in position to make his next start for the #Rockies. Flexen struggled with the #Mariners in a bullpen/starting role this year, but was 22-15 with a 3.66 ERA and 108 ERA+ for the M's 2021-22. https://t.co/xl3lbVRIAW — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) July 24, 2023

Around the league:

Some AL West injury news to update you on, if you haven’t seen it. First, Rangers shortstop and Kyle’s Brother Corey Seager is headed to the IL with a thumb sprain. Also, Adolis García was hit in the hand during an at-bat in Saturday’s game and sat out Sunday’s game with soreness, but will likely avoid an IL stint.

As for the Angels, it’s bad news for Anthony Rendon, as an MRI revealed internal bleeding around the shin bone and a deep bone bruise. He will not be able to ramp back up into baseball activities until that issue calms down. Also, Zach Neto is dealing with some back tightness, but will likely return on Tuesday.

Not AL West injury news but more AL injury news in general: Rays infielder Taylor Walls is headed to the IL with an oblique injury. Tough news for the Rays, who fell out of first place in the AL East to the upstart Orioles after the All-Star Break.

In case you missed it, yesterday was the Hall of Fame inductions. I am no Bob Nightengale fan—hilariously, 710 Seattle Sports had him on as a guest last week and asked him about Bryan Woo and he had to admit he’d never seen a Woo start, not even on TV—but one thing Nightengale knows is the old guard, and this piece on Fred McGriff and Scott Rolen’s special day is worth your time.

Kate’s pick:

Please take a minute to read this column from the former Indy-based Athletic reporter Bob Kravitz, who really spills the tea about what working at The Athletic was like, and if you have any friends who are interested in Indy-based sports, please send them the link and encourage them to subscribe. Or if you want to gift a sub in memory of our beloved colleague Tim Cantu—Indy is just a couple hours from Tim’s alma mater of Notre Dame, well, that’d be great as well. After all, someone has to keep tabs on Notre Dame great/Red Sox prospect/Mike Ford cosplayer Niko Kavadas down here for Tim.