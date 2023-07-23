50-49: Chart

Blue Jays 4, Mariners 3

(note this chart doesn’t take into account the dip from the Mariners ninth-inning mini-rally, but I was too sad to remake it)

An ice-cold Molson on a warm summer day: Mike Ford, .211 WPA

Tim Horton’s coffee that’s been sitting in the car: Bryan Woo, -.173 WPA

Game thread comment of the day:

This is a relatively inconsequential play (although it did result in Cal being on base for Mike Ford’s homer, so an important single), but all day long I’ve been saying to myself “BIIIIIIG Dumper, littttttle single” like the “phenomenal cosmic power/itty bitty living space” line from Aladdin.