Mariners Game #99 Preview, 7/23/22: TOR at SEA

Rejoice, fellow Seattleites, for today endeth the dual-pronged invasion of the Swifties and the Blue Jays fans, as well as a host of other things that made traveling around the city this weekend a right pain in the butt. In other good news, the Mariners won yesterday’s game, guaranteeing them a series win to close up this homestand, which has been....uneven, to say the least. In other other good news, Toronto doesn’t have nearly the stable of lefty hitters to stack against Bryan Woo, so hopefully the rookie righty can have somewhat of a bounceback start today after he really struggled against Minnesota.

Today’s Lineups:

Today’s Game Information:

Today’s game starts at 1:10 PT and can be seen on ROOT Sports NW, with Aaron Goldsmith and Dan Wilson on the TV side. The radio broadcast will be on 710 AM Seattle Sports as usual, with Dave Sims and Gary Hill Jr. on the call.

Today in Mariners History: