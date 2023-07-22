Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/22/23: Génesis Cabrera, Jose Trevino, and Bryce Harper

Hello everyone and welcome to the weekend! The vibes are good as long as the Mariners are spoiling Blue Jays’ fans fun in Seattle, and we’ve got the latest news from the world of baseball for you.
In Mariners news...
- Baseball America has updated its list of the top 30 Mariners prospects, though the list does not account for recent draft additions. ($)
Around the league...
- The Blue Jays have acquired left-hander Génesis Cabrera, who was recently DFA’d by the Cardinals.
- Another Yankees injury: catcher Jose Trevino will undergo season-ending wrist surgery.
- Keith Law at The Athletic updated his top 60 prospects nationally to account for the MLB Draft. ($)
- Looking for a fun night of baseball in Seattle outside of T-Mobile Park? Check out a Dub Sea Fish Sticks game, writes Sean Quinton at The Seattle Times.
- The Fangraphs trade value series came to a close with Julio Rodríguez named as the third-most valuable trade piece in the sport.
- Salina Rae Silver at South Side Sox wonders what the heck is going on with Andrew Vaughn.
- The Phillies put Bryce Harper at first last night, and the gamble paid off.
BRYCE HARPER, FIRST BASEMAN! pic.twitter.com/K9BRBB9HiO— MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2023
Anders’ picks...
- Remember Slamball? The basketball-football hybrid with trampolines? Matthew Roberson at GQ wrote about the return of this wacky and wild sport.
- The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team kicked off the 2023 World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Vietnam.
