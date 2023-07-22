 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/22/23: Génesis Cabrera, Jose Trevino, and Bryce Harper

Kicking off your Saturday with some news from around baseball.

By Anders Jorstad
Hello everyone and welcome to the weekend! The vibes are good as long as the Mariners are spoiling Blue Jays’ fans fun in Seattle, and we’ve got the latest news from the world of baseball for you.

In Mariners news...

  • Baseball America has updated its list of the top 30 Mariners prospects, though the list does not account for recent draft additions. ($)

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • Remember Slamball? The basketball-football hybrid with trampolines? Matthew Roberson at GQ wrote about the return of this wacky and wild sport.
  • The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team kicked off the 2023 World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Vietnam.

