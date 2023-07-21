 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/21/23: Jeter Martinez, Mickey Moniak, and The Baltimore Orioles

T.G.I.F.

By Anders Jorstad
Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Hello folks and happy Friday! Let’s get to the latest news from the world of baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Mariners prospects Jeter Martinez and Yensy Bello combined for a no-hitter against the DSL Cardinals!

Around the league...

  • With a win over the Rays last night, the Orioles completed a triumphant climb to the top of the AL East standings.
  • Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs digs in to how Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak went nuclear this season.
  • Meanwhile, Davy Andrews at Fangraphs wonders what’s wrong with White Sox infielder Tim Anderson.
  • This is an older story but one I just found: Ben Lindbergh at The Ringer ponders whether it’s good or bad for the sport that the high-spending teams are failing this year.
  • Is there anything that Elly can’t do?

