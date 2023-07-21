Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/21/23: Jeter Martinez, Mickey Moniak, and The Baltimore Orioles

Hello folks and happy Friday! Let’s get to the latest news from the world of baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Mariners prospects Jeter Martinez and Yensy Bello combined for a no-hitter against the DSL Cardinals!
DSL Mariners win 9-0!— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) July 20, 2023
NO-HITTER
Jeter Martinez 6IP, 0H, 0R, BB, 8K, HBP, WIN
Yensy Bello 3IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 5K, SV
Carlos Gonzalez 2-4, 2RBI
Luis Bolivar 2-4, 3R, 2RBI, BB, SB
Sebastian De Andrade 1-4, RBI, BB
Dervy Ventura 2-4, 2RBI, SF
- In his latest 710 ESPN radio spot, Jerry Dipoto dug into the team’s plan for the trade deadline.
Around the league...
- With a win over the Rays last night, the Orioles completed a triumphant climb to the top of the AL East standings.
- Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs digs in to how Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak went nuclear this season.
- Meanwhile, Davy Andrews at Fangraphs wonders what’s wrong with White Sox infielder Tim Anderson.
- This is an older story but one I just found: Ben Lindbergh at The Ringer ponders whether it’s good or bad for the sport that the high-spending teams are failing this year.
- Is there anything that Elly can’t do?
99.8 MPH on that relay throw from @ellylacocoa18... pic.twitter.com/qmTEUCF5Yd— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 20, 2023
