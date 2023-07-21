The Turn - Is It Time To Face The Future? - Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Zach Mason and Evan James are joined by staff writer Zach Gottschalk for the Meet at the Mitt episode 36 on July 20th. The Mariners won today behind a stellar 10 strikeout performance from George Kirby. While it’s nice to see a strong outing from the team, at a macro level the news is less pleasant. Jerry gave some very quote worthy bits on 710 this morning and there is much discussion reading both literally what was said and deeper between the lines. Jarred Kelenic’s MVP season hits the brakes after a broken foot. Where do we go from here? Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!

