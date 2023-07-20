Mariners Game #96, 7/20/23: MIN at SEA

Well. Today is off to a tough start, as a tearful Jarred Kelenic faced the media this morning and apologized for his actions last night where he kicked a cooler in frustration after striking out in a key moment, fracturing his foot and likely ending his season. Whether that also ends the Mariners season will remain to be seen. Cade Marlowe is up from Tacoma to fill in for Kelenic, so we’ll at least get a look at Marlowe, who becomes the first MLB player from West Georgia University since Ricky Jones, who played one season for Baltimore in 1986.

Related Jarred Kelenic heads to the IL with a broken foot from water cooler kick

It won’t be an easy assignment for Marlowe, who along with the rest of the Mariners will face off against former Mariner prospect and All-Star pitcher Pablo López. With Kelenic out, everyone slides up a little; say hello to Mike Ford, four-hole hitter.

Lineups:

Once again the Twins stack All The Lefties In The World against George Kirby, so we’ll get to see what Kirby deploys from his arsenal to get lefties out.

Today’s game information:

Today’s game will be televised on ROOT Sports NW and the audio will be streamed on Mariners.com or 710 AM Seattle Sports. Dave Sims and Dan Wilson will have the TV call, with Aaron Goldsmith handling radio duties.

Today in Mariners history: