Mariners Game #96, 7/20/23: MIN at SEA

Well. Today is off to a tough start, as a tearful Jarred Kelenic faced the media this morning and apologized for his actions last night where he kicked a cooler in frustration after striking out in a key moment, fracturing his foot and likely ending his season. Whether that also ends the Mariners season will remain to be seen. Cade Marlowe is up from Tacoma to fill in for Kelenic, so we’ll at least get a look at Marlowe, who becomes the first MLB player from West Georgia University since Ricky Jones, who played one season for Baltimore in 1986.
It won’t be an easy assignment for Marlowe, who along with the rest of the Mariners will face off against former Mariner prospect and All-Star pitcher Pablo López. With Kelenic out, everyone slides up a little; say hello to Mike Ford, four-hole hitter.
Lineups:
Once again the Twins stack All The Lefties In The World against George Kirby, so we’ll get to see what Kirby deploys from his arsenal to get lefties out.
Today’s game information:
Today’s game will be televised on ROOT Sports NW and the audio will be streamed on Mariners.com or 710 AM Seattle Sports. Dave Sims and Dan Wilson will have the TV call, with Aaron Goldsmith handling radio duties.
Today in Mariners history:
- 1984: In possibly The Most Mariners Game Ever before the next Most Mariners Game Ever, Mariners blow a 3-1 lead to the Blue Jays in the ninth inning, allowing 11 runs. The Mariners try to come back on the strength of Alvin Davis’s second career grand slam, but the Mariners ultimately fall 12-7.
- 2014: In possibly The Most Mariners Game Ever before the next Most Mariners Game Ever, the Mariners endured another walk-off loss at Angel Stadium, letting a 5-3 lead after 7 innings slip away in a 6-5 loss. Closer Fernando Rodney “shot his arrow” in the 8th inning and the Angels rallied for a pair of runs in the 9th inning with Albert Pujols and Mike Trout “shooting arrows” back at Rodney. Grant Green (??) recorded the walk-off hit with 2 outs and the bases loaded.
- 2018: Dee Gordon went 4-for-4 and Wade LeBlanc equaled his career-high with 10 strikeouts as the Mariners won their first game following the All-Star Break in a 3-1 win over the White Sox.
- 2021: Cal Raleigh records his first two MLB hits, including an RBI double, in a 6-4 win over the Rockies.
