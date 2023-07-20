 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/20/23: Jonny Farmelo, Shintaro Fujinami, and Andrew Painter

The A’s Perpetual Rebuild Machine continues churning along.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning everyone! Here’s what’s happening around baseball right now.

In Mariners news...

  • A reminder that power was supposed to be the one tool that Jonny Farmelo hasn’t quite developed yet, so this is a pleasant surprise.

Around the league...

  • If you think things are bad with the Mariners, just remember that they’re always worse in Anaheim.

