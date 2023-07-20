Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/20/23: Jonny Farmelo, Shintaro Fujinami, and Andrew Painter

Good morning everyone! Here’s what’s happening around baseball right now.
In Mariners news...
- A reminder that power was supposed to be the one tool that Jonny Farmelo hasn’t quite developed yet, so this is a pleasant surprise.
Jonny Farmelo’s final round of BP. He hit three out to right field giving him bragging rights of Tai Peete pic.twitter.com/ehdECwm2Mz— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 19, 2023
- In a piece at Baseball America, Mariners prospect Alberto Rodriguez reflected on his rocky 2022 and how he managed to turn the corner this year.
Around the league...
- We’ve got the first “major” trade of the deadline season, with the Orioles acquiring reliever Shintaro Fujinami from the A’s.
- Many who follow such things suspected this was coming, but it now appears certain that top Phillies pitching prospect Andrew Painter will undergo Tommy John surgery.
- Rumors are swirling that young Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes is unhappy in Pittsburgh, though he claims he is simply frustrated with his inability to stay healthy.
- Ben Hill spoke to Kaleb Bowman, who is back in affiliated baseball after a long journey playing in Europe.
- Rob Manfred is expected to be re-elected as the commissioner of Major League Baseball during a vote next week, reports Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic. ($)
- Someone please check in on this person.
Whoever runs the scoreboard at Coors Field is NOT OKAY. pic.twitter.com/lg5jcoIrDs— Suz Now (Suzie's Version) (Eras Tour 7/15 version) (@TheSuzieHunter) July 19, 2023
- If you think things are bad with the Mariners, just remember that they’re always worse in Anaheim.
When asked how he was feeling today, Anthony Rendon (shin) said “I’m not here,” and left the clubhouse.— Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) July 19, 2023
Loading comments...