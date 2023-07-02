 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/2/23: George Kirby, Nelson Cruz, and Bobby Bonilla

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links

By Nick Tucker
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Today’s links are brought to you by Elon Musk’s itsy bitsy teeny weeny brain! Elon Musk’s itsy bitsy teeny weeny brain! If you defend it, you become the one with the itsy bitsy teeny weeny brain!

In Mariners news...

  • On its face, this caption is pretty innocuous, but I spent all day imagining what a Shadow Kirby would be capable of, and I’m truly terrified of what my brain came up with. Thank all the powers that be that that little pink ball uses his powers for good or society would be so screwed.
  • Sure you may see a homerun, but all I see is a baseball turned into dust. We are not the same.

Around the league...

  • Happy Bobby Bonilla Day!
  • One Mariners legend joins another!
  • Framber Valdez hopes that a sprained ankle won’t keep him out for more than one start.
  • The MLBPA has expanded its executive board, from 38 members to 72, making room for 34 minor league representatives.
  • One of Seattle’s sons is coming home next week, and I for one can’t wait to host him.
  • Sometimes the score is unimportant. Just ask the Pirates.
  • Only respect for someone who is willing to commit to a bit, no matter the cost.

Nick’s pick...

  • File this under “yikes!”

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...