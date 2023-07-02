Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/2/23: George Kirby, Nelson Cruz, and Bobby Bonilla

Today’s links are brought to you by Elon Musk’s itsy bitsy teeny weeny brain! Elon Musk’s itsy bitsy teeny weeny brain! If you defend it, you become the one with the itsy bitsy teeny weeny brain!
In Mariners news...
- On its face, this caption is pretty innocuous, but I spent all day imagining what a Shadow Kirby would be capable of, and I’m truly terrified of what my brain came up with. Thank all the powers that be that that little pink ball uses his powers for good or society would be so screwed.
Shadow Kirby. pic.twitter.com/IB1S6doqMC— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 2, 2023
- Sure you may see a homerun, but all I see is a baseball turned into dust. We are not the same.
"That ball was just obliterated by Gabriel Gonzalez!"— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 2, 2023
This absolute tank gives the fourth-ranked @Mariners prospect (MLB No. 100) a .344/.393/.500 slash line for @ModestoNuts: pic.twitter.com/RqVFt9nXRm
Around the league...
- Happy Bobby Bonilla Day!
$1,193,248.20 to be exact pic.twitter.com/kbQauL01YA— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 1, 2023
- One Mariners legend joins another!
On his 43rd birthday, Nelson Cruz collects a hit!— MLB (@MLB) July 1, 2023
He is the first player 43 or older to get a base knock since Ichiro. pic.twitter.com/WQYwhA6Tmp
- Framber Valdez hopes that a sprained ankle won’t keep him out for more than one start.
- The MLBPA has expanded its executive board, from 38 members to 72, making room for 34 minor league representatives.
- One of Seattle’s sons is coming home next week, and I for one can’t wait to host him.
Thank you everyone who voted to make a dream come true! Being able to play my first All-Star game in my hometown is going to be a memory of a lifetime.— Corbin Carroll (@corbin_carroll) June 30, 2023
SEA you soon, Seattle! pic.twitter.com/CQqAjKRpMt
- Sometimes the score is unimportant. Just ask the Pirates.
Final score. pic.twitter.com/CiIYW5e2ou— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 2, 2023
- Only respect for someone who is willing to commit to a bit, no matter the cost.
When they say keep your eye on the ball ⚾— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 2, 2023
( : Charles Rex Arbogast/AP) pic.twitter.com/GJyDNP7Sek
Nick’s pick...
- File this under “yikes!”
July 1, 2023
Loading comments...