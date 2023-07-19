Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/19/23: Corbin Carroll, Travis d’Arnaud, and Wiz Khalifa

Good morning everyone! Let’s get to it.
In Mariners news...
- Ichiro has still got it, to the surprise of nobody.
An absolute dot from Ichiro. It’s him and Julio getting a little extra work in. pic.twitter.com/niVj4ZN95Z— Coach Trev (@trevorplouffe) July 18, 2023
Around the league...
- Atlanta catcher Travis d’Arnaud has agreed to a contract extension with the team that keeps him in the organization through at least 2024.
- What would a Shohei Ohtani trade look like? The ESPN staff presents nine possible trade packages for the Angels sensation. And yes, there is a Mariners proposal.
- Diamond Sports Group, which owns the Regional Sports Network for the Arizona Diamondbacks, is officially walking away from its rights deal, leaving the DBacks with no RSN and giving broadcast distribution rights back to Major League Baseball. As it happens, this circumstance actually makes DBacks games more accessible for fans.
- Speaking of the DBacks, it turns out their guy Corbin Carroll is pretty good at baseball!
Corbin Carroll just reached third base safely...on a strikeout. pic.twitter.com/PHcxONNKv6— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 18, 2023
- A statue for Akinori Iwamura is so wild. Can you imagine if Curt Casali had hit the Cal Raleigh drought ender last year and we had to build him a statue 15 years later?
#Rays announce that on 9/23 they will unveil statues commemorating two key moments in franchise history - Aki Iwamura recording final out to clinch 2008 ALCS, Evan Longoria's 2011 Game 162 walkoff homer. Figurines of the two will be given to all fans at that game.— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 18, 2023
- The Mets are hosting the White Sox, and I think the gameday team went a little overboard with this one. (You can most likely ignore the sensitive content warning. This is like, maybe very minorly NSFW.)
HELLO???? pic.twitter.com/EP0nO0uBo6— Daniela Marulanda (@dani_phantom10) July 18, 2023
- In honor of Dock Ellis’ LSD no-hitter with Pittsburgh (probably not), rapper Wiz Khalifa got high on shrooms for his first pitch for the Pirates, and he actually did OK!
- Fangraphs continued its trade value series with one Mariner who has been popular in recent trade speculation included.
- Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs dove into an early look at the 2024 ZiPS projections and which players have most increased their numbers for next year.
- No! My narratives! They’re dying!
Number of times each team has had bases loaded nobody out this year, and how many runs they scored before the inning ended pic.twitter.com/S2blocqvmE— Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) July 18, 2023
