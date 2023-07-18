Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/18/23: Casey Sadler, Elly De La Cruz, and Pedro Martinez

Hello! My apologies for the very late links. I am doing a poor job of filling for Becca on these Tuesdays. Blaming it on not having a desk job currently. Onto some quick links!
In Mariners news:
- Reliever Casey Sadler will be in Everett starting today:
See you tomorrow @EverettAquaSox— Casey Sadler (@CaseySadler65) July 18, 2023
- The 2023 Mariners draft picks will be making appearances at the ballpark this week:
First round picks Colt Emerson (No. 22 overall) and Tai Peete (No. 30) will be at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday to work out with the Mariners and talk with the media. The M's other first-round pick Jonny Farmelo is expected be here on Wednesday.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 17, 2023
Around the league:
- RIP to a longtime Hall of Fame curator of baseball’s historical items:
Our hearts are broken today @BaseballHall, as we lost one of our beloved colleagues, Curator John Odell. He loved this place so much and his fingerprints are on everything we've done for a quarter century. He has left a lasting impact on Cooperstown and all of us here. https://t.co/QJX1uf027C pic.twitter.com/y9ZTL4YkT5— Josh Rawitch (@HOFprez) July 18, 2023
- Is there anything Elly De La Cruz isn’t good at on a baseball field?
Looks effortless.@ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/O6n2vqgjwp— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 18, 2023
- Retire already, hoss:
Josh Donaldson said that his calf strain was high enough of a grade that it is considered a tear. Doesn’t have a timetable, but also doesn’t know whether he has a chance to make it back this season. Depends on how it heals, he said.— Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) July 17, 2023
- FanGraphs has some trade deadline speculation for you, a few Mariners mentioned.
- Some early details for the 2023 Arizona Fall League for the prospect hounds:
It's never too early to think about autumn.— Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) July 17, 2023
The Arizona Fall League schedule is out. Some highlights: pic.twitter.com/W3QF4wKlE9
- Angels continue their annual collapse, right on schedule.
- Today in “Well how about that?”
Pedro Martinez is an excellent writing instructor, as wild as that sounds. His signature games are a master class in how to shift registers, how to strategize, how to create forms, patterns and leitmotifs. From him, you can learn how to perform on a page. https://t.co/yvrfm68wyC— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 16, 2023
