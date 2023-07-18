Mariners Game #94 Preview, 7/18/23: MIN at SEA

After scraping out a victory yesterday thanks to some clutch hits from Jarred Kelenic and Eugenio Suárez, the Mariners move on to the second game of this long four-game series against Enormous Human Bailey Ober and the Twins lineup.

Lineups:

The Twins pitching department—which deserves more acclaim than it gets—has helped Ober, who has reliever stature at 6’9”, play up his below-average fastball with elite extension. He’s also got a wicked slider, which we know this team struggles with, and a changeup he’ll use against lefties, so don’t expect this to be a walk in the park for the Mariners hitters.

But the Mariners will have their own strong starter taking the mound in Bryan Woo. They won’t have Julio Rodríguez, who is getting his first day off on a day the team has played since May 2. Per Servais, this is simply a routine day off for Julio, who was busy during the Home Run Derby and being Seattle’s ambassador during the All-Star Week festivities.

With Julio out, Eugenio slides into the two-hole tonight, which Servais called his “birthday gift” to Geno.

Today’s game information:

Tonight’s game starts at 6:40 PT and it’s South of France Night at the park with a Ty France bobblehead presented by ROOT Sports NW. Over on ROOT, you’ll enjoy the game televised with Dave Sims and ~someone, maybe Blowers, maybe Dan Wilson. Today’s game notes are being coy about it. You can also hear the game on 710 Seattle Sports or streamed via Mariners.com, with Aaron Goldsmith and someone who is not Gary Hill Jr., as he’s on vacation, but that’s about all we know about that.

Today in Mariners history:

: Classic Mariners history is made as Gene Walter set a Mariner record that also tied the American League mark, with four balks in a nine inning game. 1991: The Mariners set a team record by scoring 10 runs in the 8 th inning at Milwaukee. Griffey Jr. and Omar Vizquel each had five hits in this game. Erik Hanson blanks Milwaukee 12-0.

The Mariners set a team record by scoring 10 runs in the 8 inning at Milwaukee. Griffey Jr. and Omar Vizquel each had five hits in this game. Erik Hanson blanks Milwaukee 12-0. 2003: Ichiro’s first career grand slam leads the Mariners to a 6-3 win over Kansas City.